EbonyLife Studios and Netflix Partner Up For New Series ‘Baby Farm’ Starring Rita Dominic-Anosike, Joseph Benjamin and More

Earlier this year, Mo Abudu, an entrepreneur and CEO of EbonyLife Studios, announced that she was working on a new series titled Baby Farm, not giving any much further details than necessary other than the quote, “How far will you go to get the baby of your dreams?”

A month later, the media tycoon revealed that the new series was a collaboration between EbonyLife Studios and the global media firm Netflix.

Although details about the plot of the movie are yet to be shared with the public, the cast has been revealed, consisting of several A-list actors and actresses like Rita Dominic-Anosike, Joseph Benjamin, Tope Tedela, Kiki Omili, Genoveva Umeh, and more.

The legendary Kayode Kasum and Walter Banger had a hand in directing Baby Farm, with Darrel Bristow-Bovey writing the series.