‘Ebuka Turns Up Africa’ Turns Out To Be A Hot Product

Nigeria’s favourite TV host and actor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his squad have set the internet and entertainment media on fire with the latest reality TV series, “Ebuka Turns Up Africa”.

The show debuted its first episode on March 1 on the streaming platform Amazon Prime. In it, Ebuka and his squad, namely Timini Egbuson, Zubby Michael, Alistair Englebert Preston, and Onoja Adole, explore the African continent, showcasing their luxurious lifestyle.

The series focuses on the lives of these actors as they guide through life, navigating friendships and self-realisation.

On March 1, the first and second episodes of ‘Ebuka Turns Up Africa’ were released on Amazon Prime, with the remaining episodes set to be released on March 8.