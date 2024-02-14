Editi Effiong is ready to go again

We haven’t yet recovered from the block buster-ness of The Black Book, Editi Effiong’s chartbusting directorial first, and he is ready to go again. 

He had at Afriff last year announced the creation of a film fund that was certain to attract millions of dollars following the success of his September release, and scripts and filmmakers have been lining up in front of his Anakle Films, chaired by the legendary Richard Mofe Damijo, so it was only a matter of time. 

That time has come. According to a recent tweet a little over a week ago, the script is ready. https://x.com/editieffiong/status/1752016412669784184?s=46&t=lZvSDShdKVvGzzFbFSbOOA

These are exciting times.

