EFCC Receives Greenlight to Track Nigerians Making Transactions on Binance | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Bandits abduct 87 more in Kaduna attack

Central Bank set to lay off 19 Directors

NLC President appeals to FG over SSANU and NASU strike

Naira depreciates in the black market and trades at ₦1,610/$

Workers at NPA threaten to strike over 50% IGR reduction

EFCC receives greenlight to track Nigerians making transactions on Binance

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Bandits abduct 87 more in Kaduna attack

In recent weeks, bandits have taken up the lucrative business of kidnapping residents of Kaduna state, as there have been over 400 people now kidnapped in Kaduna State.

Recently, bandits raided the Kajuru-Station community in Kaduna State, stole valuable goods from shops and food items and abducted 87 residents in the state.

Central Bank set to lay off 19 Directors

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will reportedly create vacancies in the agency as nineteen directors will be laid off in the coming days.

Two of the sacked staff are currently facing investigation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regarding the role they played in the Obaeze report.

Five of the affected staff members have chosen to take their case up in court, threatening legal action against CBN as the sack is considered to be an unlawful breach of their job appointment.

The remaining twelve staff of the CBN are yet to be laid off and will receive their termination letters in the following weeks.

NLC President appeals to FG over SSANU and NASU strike

Following the announcement of a seven-day warning strike by SSANU and NASU, which has shut down activities in almost all federal universities, the president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has pleaded that the federal government respond to the needs of the unions and pay their withheld salaries.

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) embarked on their strike on Monday 18, disrupting all university learning activities. In solidarity with these unions, Joe Ajaero has spoken up on their behalf.

“There has been no credible reason or explanation for withholding those salaries in the first place,” he said.

Naira depreciates in the black market and trades at ₦1,610/$

The naira has seen a 0.63% decline in value in the black market after shortly appreciating the day before.

According to the foreign exchange data, naira now trades at ₦1,610 per dollar compared to the previous rate of ₦1,600.

Some Bureau De Change (BDC) operators have revealed that they buy dollars at the rate of ₦1,580 and sell at ₦1,610.

On the official market, the naira remains stable against the US dollar as it trades at ₦1,572/$.

EFCC receives greenlight to track Nigerians making transactions on Binance

On March 18, the Federal High Court in Abuja authorised the crypto trading platform Binance to provide information about all Nigerians interacting with the trading platform, submitting them to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation.

According to a suit filed in support of the motion, Hamma Bello, a staff of the EFCC, the anti-graft agency, believes that money laundering activities were carried out on Binance.

“The team uncovered users who have been using the platform for price discovery, confirmation and market manipulation, which has caused tremendous distortions in the market, resulting in the naira losing its value against other currencies,” he said.