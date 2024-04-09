EFCC Warns Nigerian Firms Against Charging Services In Dollars | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Central Bank of Nigeria sells $10,000 to BDCs at the rate of ₦1,101/$

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has once again reduced the exchange rate of USD against the naira as it sells $10,000 to Bureau De Change operators at the rate of ₦1,101/$ and has instructed that all BDCs sell at not more than 1.5% of the purchasing rate.

In February 2024, the apex bank pledged to sell $20,000 to eligible and recognised BDC operators nationwide to reduce the disparity between the naira and the US dollar.

The recent action is a response to the request of BDC operators who clamoured for a reduction in its exchange rate below the ₦1,251/$ it pegged for BDC operators.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, announced the official date of the Eid-el-Fitr, revealing it to be on Wednesday, April 10.

The Sultan, also the president of Nigeria’s Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), declared that fasting would continue on Tuesday, April 9, while Eid-el-Fitr would be on April 10.

This was due to the National Moon Sighting Committee’s inability to see the moon in the country.

Since the announcement of the Sultan of Sokoto placing the Eid-el-Fitr on Wednesday, April 10, the federal government, through the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has named Thursday, April 11, as a public holiday set aside for the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitr.

The Nigerian currency has been seen performing remarkably well against the US dollar on the foreign exchange market as the naira has appreciated in the official and parallel markets.

Bureau De Change operators shared the price rate, claiming they buy dollars at ₦1,100 and resell at ₦1,120 in the parallel market. In the official window, the dollar is sold at ₦1,230/$.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) has declared a warning against the sidelining of the national currency and instead using the US dollar to charge Nigerian clients.

According to EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede, all business transactions done within Nigeria are to be charged in naira, not dollars, further strengthening the value of the naira against the dollar.

“Also on the dollarisation of our economy, invoicing in dollars, schools that charge Nigerians in dollars, supermarkets that trade in dollars, estate developers that sell their properties in dollars, hotels that are invoicing in dollars, we are coming after you, and we have made arrests in that area,” he said.