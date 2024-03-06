Eggcorn Has Lost Its Biggest Fish—I Said What I Said—But They Will Be Fine

Eggcorn Digital and the mainstream podcast show “I Said What I Said (ISWIS)” seem to have parted ways; although there is not much detail regarding this move, the reason may be left to our imagination for a long time. 

During their partnership, ISWIS and Eggcorn provided us with memorable moments while shaping the podcasting culture in Nigeria, earning themselves a loyal fan base  in the entertainment industry throughout the five-season run with EggCorn on sold-out shows both locally and internationally.

Though ISWIS has departed from Eggcorn Digital, this may not take a heavy toll on the agency as Eggcorn is a pioneer in the podcast industry and has a portfolio of multiple podcasts in Nigerian media.

Owned by Oluseyi Ekisola, Eggcorn has produced some of the most listened-to podcasts in the entertainment industry, some of which are Toke Moments, Tea With Tay, Towers, Thorns & Roses, Sports 360 Podcasts, Jess Finesse Presents, Me, Her & Everything Else, Spit or Swallow, Lai of the Land, and many more.

Eggcorn Digital is known for incorporating and promoting femininity, as most of the podcasts on the platform are led by women in the entertainment industry.

The creative agency boasts a plethora of podcasts and massive subscribers from Nigerians and the rest of the world.

Although it is difficult to imagine I Said What I Said without Eggcorn Digital, they have now signed under a new production agency called ‘Carousel Network’. We expect to see our chaotic(in a good way o) queens—FK and Jollz—on their thrones, dishing it out as it is hot on the ISWIS podcast as they always have, and we hope that this new beginning comes with recent accomplishments for both parties. 

