EIU Predicts The Decline Of The Naira And Other African Currencies in 2024 | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG gifts ₦20,000 to 5,000 in Cross River on Christmas Day

Nigerians fume as death toll in Plateau state hits 155

Nigeria’s richest, Dangote, loses rank in his billionaire status

EIU predicts the decline of the naira and other African currencies in 2024

President Tinubu meets with the Nigeria Governors Forum in Lagos State home

The president of Nigeria was visited by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), including the vice president, Shettima, at his house in Ikoyi, Lagos, on December 26.

There, Bola Tinubu instructed that all federal and sub-national governments of the country are expected to have the mutual responsibility of securing peace and resilience.

Hosting the Nigeria Governors Forum at his house, Tinubu shared his vision with those in attendance. He emphasised the partnership between the governments to aid infrastructure growth around the country.

FG gifts ₦20,000 to 5,000 in Cross River on Christmas Day

The federal government of Cross River State introduced a monetary intervention program for the less-privileged Nigerians.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation began the disbursement of ₦20,000 to 5000 less privileged individuals, including people with disabilities in Cross River State and others within the country.

Nigerians fume as death toll in Plateau state hits 155

A series of coordinated attacks carried out in 23 villages in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas in Plateau State recorded the death of over 150 and multiple injured.

The attacks began on Saturday night and extended till Christmas day, December 25, leaving several innocent Nigerians dead and over 6,000 people displaced.

Nigerians have demanded the intervention of the president and military as they find the culprits responsible for such violence.

Nigeria’s richest, Dangote, loses rank in his billionaire status

Nigeria’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has lost his previous spot on the world’s billionaire ranking as he falls from 111 to 128, according to reports from the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

The billionaire’s net worth has dropped from $16.2 billion to $15.1 billion. He recently suffered a loss of $117 million, which added to his fall from the list of the world’s wealthiest ladder.

EIU predicts the decline of naira and other African currencies in 2024

The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) revealed that the Nigerian naira currency will depreciate significantly in 2024.

This was stated in its Africa Outlook 2024 report, as it also mentioned that countries like Egypt, Angola, and Ethiopia will also witness the same ordeal with their currencies.

“We forecast currency depreciation against the US dollar across much of Africa in 2024, although adjustments are expected to be less severe than those recorded in 2023.”