EIU Predicts The Decline Of The Naira And Other African Currencies in 2024 | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Tinubu and NGF
  • President Tinubu meets with the Nigeria Governors Forum in Lagos State home
  • FG gifts ₦20,000 to 5,000 in Cross River on Christmas Day
  • Nigerians fume as death toll in Plateau state hits 155
  • Nigeria’s richest, Dangote, loses rank in his billionaire status
  • EIU predicts the decline of the naira and other African currencies in 2024

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

President Tinubu meets with the Nigeria Governors Forum in Lagos State home

The president of Nigeria was visited by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), including the vice president, Shettima, at his house in Ikoyi, Lagos, on December 26.

There, Bola Tinubu instructed that all federal and sub-national governments of the country are expected to have the mutual responsibility of securing peace and resilience.

Hosting the Nigeria Governors Forum at his house, Tinubu shared his vision with those in attendance. He emphasised the partnership between the governments to aid infrastructure growth around the country.

FG gifts ₦20,000 to 5,000 in Cross River on Christmas Day

FG

The federal government of Cross River State introduced a monetary intervention program for the less-privileged Nigerians.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation began the disbursement of ₦20,000 to 5000 less privileged individuals, including people with disabilities in Cross River State and others within the country.

Nigerians fume as death toll in Plateau state hits 155

A series of coordinated attacks carried out in 23 villages in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas in Plateau State recorded the death of over 150 and multiple injured.

The attacks began on Saturday night and extended till Christmas day, December 25, leaving several innocent Nigerians dead and over 6,000 people displaced.

Nigerians have demanded the intervention of the president and military as they find the culprits responsible for such violence.

Nigeria’s richest, Dangote, loses rank in his billionaire status

Nigeria’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has lost his previous spot on the world’s billionaire ranking as he falls from 111 to 128, according to reports from the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

The billionaire’s net worth has dropped from $16.2 billion to $15.1 billion. He recently suffered a loss of $117 million, which added to his fall from the list of the world’s wealthiest ladder.

EIU predicts the decline of naira and other African currencies in 2024 

The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) revealed that the Nigerian naira currency will depreciate significantly in 2024.

This was stated in its Africa Outlook 2024 report, as it also mentioned that countries like Egypt, Angola, and Ethiopia will also witness the same ordeal with their currencies.

“We forecast currency depreciation against the US dollar across much of Africa in 2024, although adjustments are expected to be less severe than those recorded in 2023.”

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 29, 2023

FG Annnounces Closure Of Third Mainland Bridge | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 28, 2023

Canada Effects Changes To Its Temporary Foreign Workers’ Scheme | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Damilola December 27, 2023

5 solid things I learned from Suzanne Emma, ‘Emeka Ike’s ex-wife’s interview on #WithChude.

About ten years ago, the renowned Nollywood actor Emeka Ike and his wife Suzanne Emma made a big decision that ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 26, 2023

IATA Confirms Foreign Airlines Could Leave Nigeria Due To Trapped Funds | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.  ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 25, 2023

FG Promises a Solution to Cash Scarcity | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 23, 2023

CBN Reveals Who Gave Emefiele Approval For The Naira Redesign | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail