Emeka Nwagbarocha, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Genoveva Umeh and More to Star in Adenike Esho’s “Summer Rain”

Adenike Olori Esho, the producer of ‘Reach,’ ‘Looking for Baami,’ and ‘Oosha Aje,’ has stepped up her game as she is set to direct the new romance film titled “Summer Rain.”

The film is set to star many talented actors, including Bolaji Ogunmola, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Darasimi Nadi, Emeka Nwagbarocha, Femi Branch, Genoveva Umeh, Kachi Nnochiri, Kanaga Emmanuel Eme, Kayode Ojuolape Jnr., Lateef Adedimeji, Michael Ejoor, Temitope Olowoniyan, and Tina Mba.

Adenike Esho shared an insight into when she got the vision for ‘Summer Rain’; she shared her dreams with Bolaji Ogunmola, who dreamed alongside her.

Produced by Ogunmola Company and Imagine Media, ‘Summer Rain’ tells the tale of two friends whose love story spans a decade.

According to Esho, ‘Summer Rain’ is a story of love, life, and living for today.