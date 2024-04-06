Emeka Nwagbarocha, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Genoveva Umeh and More to Star in Adenike Esho’s “Summer Rain”

Adenike Esho directs movie 'Summer Rain'

Adenike Olori Esho, the producer of ‘Reach,’ ‘Looking for Baami,’ and ‘Oosha Aje,’ has stepped up her game as she is set to direct the new romance film titled “Summer Rain.”

The film is set to star many talented actors, including Bolaji Ogunmola, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Darasimi Nadi, Emeka Nwagbarocha, Femi Branch, Genoveva Umeh, Kachi Nnochiri, Kanaga Emmanuel Eme, Kayode Ojuolape Jnr., Lateef Adedimeji, Michael Ejoor, Temitope Olowoniyan, and Tina Mba.

Adenike Esho shared an insight into when she got the vision for ‘Summer Rain’; she shared her dreams with Bolaji Ogunmola, who dreamed alongside her.

Produced by Ogunmola Company and Imagine Media, ‘Summer Rain’ tells the tale of two friends whose love story spans a decade.

According to Esho, ‘Summer Rain’ is a story of love, life, and living for today.

April 5, 2024

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

April 4, 2024

BBNaija's BamBam Stars in New Web Comedy Series, 'Manless'

Big Brother Naija’s ex-housemate, Bamike Adenibuyan (Bambam), debuts in a new comedy web series titled ‘Manless’. Manless sees the actress ...

April 4, 2024

Must Watch: Nollywood Movies Released This Year So Far

This year, Nollywood has released several movies that have left the world with so many emotions, all of which are ...

April 3, 2024

Ten Films To Watch From The Three Deceased Nollywood Icons (John Okafor, Ameachi Muonagor, Sisi Quadri)

March 2024 was a sorrowful year for the Nollywood industry as it lost three iconic actors to the cold hands ...

April 1, 2024

Film Producer Dimbo Atiya Returns For A Sequel To Award-Winning Film, 'Drawing Strength' Unveils New Title, 'Strong'

Nigerian filmmaker Dimbo Atiya has revealed that he will be making the sequel to the long-awaited award-winning film, ‘Drawing Strength’ ...

March 29, 2024

Kemi Adetiba Shuts Down The Internet With The Trailer Of "Finding Messiah"

Kemi Adetiba, video maker extraordinaire, shook the world when she released the trailer to the long-awaited film “Finding Messiah.” The ...

