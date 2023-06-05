Eniola Badmus Receives Certificate of Appreciation for Role in President Tinubu’s Concert

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has received a prestigious certificate of appreciation in recognition of her notable contributions to President Bola Tinubu’s highly anticipated pre-inauguration concert. The event, named the Renewed Hope concert, took place on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Abuja and featured captivating performances by some of Nigeria’s top music artists, including KCee, Timaya, Fireboy, and Olamide.

Eniola Badmus played an integral part in the success of the concert and her efforts did not go unnoticed. She was presented with a certificate of appreciation by Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu. Overwhelmed with joy, the talented actress took to her Instagram page to share the news with her extensive fan base, proudly displaying the certificate.

Grateful for the recognition of her hard work in ensuring the event’s triumph, Eniola Badmus expressed her heartfelt appreciation. She captioned her Instagram post, saying, “This actually goes a long way in my heart being rewarded for your effort and a successful delivery of a great event… Big big shoutout to @seyitinubu. I’m grateful.”

Eniola Badmus is renowned for her exceptional performances in numerous Nigerian movies. Not only is she a professional film actress and scriptwriter, but she is also an entertainer and a social media influencer. Her breakthrough role came in 2008 with her stellar performance in the widely acclaimed movie, Jenifa.