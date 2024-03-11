Enioluwa Takes Charge in New Series ‘All Of Us’ Set For Release This Summer

Influencer, TV Host, and actor Eni Adeoluwa will debut as a producer in the new series ‘All Of Us’.

Although the plot is unknown to the public, it is confirmed that the series will involve his crew of friends called “The Geng,” in which Eni will play the role of a student.

The Geng comprises social media influencers, including Enioluwa, Tobe Ugeh, Softmadeit, Ifeoluwa Ogunjebe, John Merry, and Maliya.

Enioluwa took to Instagram to announce his role in the film production, stating that though this was a new territory for him, he would do it regardless.

“Doing it scared, unsure, afraid but doing it anyway,” he wrote on Instagram.

He revealed that the principal photography session is yet to begin.

Eni Adeoluwa is not new to reading scripts and playing out roles, as he has been on multiple comedy skits on Instagram and YouTube. However, this would be his step into Nollywood film production as he is the series producer.

The cast of the upcoming ‘All of Us’ will feature a lot of familiar faces on social media, which leaves us in anticipation of the new series.