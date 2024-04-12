Events To Visit In Lagos This Weekend

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Here Are The Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend

Eid Special Buffet

Join others as you celebrate Eid at the Good Life Restaurant on Friday, 12 from 5 pm till late. After enduring a month of Ramadan, it is only fitting to fill yourself with the best of meals and where else than the Good Life Restaurant, offering a buffet for those interested in introducing their taste buds to a delightful dinner. The restaurant is at AJ Marinho Drive, Victoria Island.

Carnival of Colors

Celebrate Eid this weekend at the ‘Carnival of Colors’, where many DJs have lined up to serve you with exciting and grooving hits. The event will be held on Friday 12 at the Good Beach.

Strokes of a Genius

It’s the holiday season for the little ones, and if you are looking for someplace to take them this weekend, the ‘Strokes of a Genius’ is a perfect outdoor event for them where they can discover the true Picasso in them as they paint on canvases. The event is on April 12 and starts at 2 pm at Slice Media Studios, Lekki.

Billionaire Night

When was the last time you vibed with an artist? Kcee will be at ‘Billionaire Night’ on Friday 12 at Silver Fox, Akiogun, New Market, Victoria Island. Watch Kcee perform some of his greatest hits with your friends or lovers.

Ascension

House music never got any better than what ‘Ascension’ has to offer everyone looking to party hard and party wild. Join Sigag Lauren, Tobi Peter and more at the Lekki Coliseum on Saturday 13.

Element House

Bring your grooves and dancing shoes to Element House on Saturday, April 13, as you experience one of the liveliest raves in Lagos state. Gondwana and Spektrum present an event of a lifetime this weekend at Sol By The Boxmall.

Boiler Room Tv

Fans of OdumoduBlvck, Bloody Civilian and Odunsi The Engine will be thrilled to groove with the trending Nigerian singers at the Boiler Room on Saturday, April 13. The event begins at 10 pm and ends at 4 am.

Lagos Makeup Fair

Calling all makeup girlies to attend the 116th edition of the biggest Lagos makeup and beauty trade show, which will take place on April 13 and 14 at Classique Events Place, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun.

All Denim Party

Bring out your creativity as you style yourself in a unique outfit fitting the dress code: all denim. The ‘All Denim Party’ is hosted by Ribs and Chops and promises various activities at the event, such as shopping, entertainment, and many more. The event will be held on April 14 at Dr Abayomi Finnih Park, Oregon. The event starts at 10 am, so don’t be late!