Ex-Governor El Rufai Alleges That Tinubu Has Resumed Paying For Fuel Subsidy | 5 Top Stories Of The Day

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Ex-Governor El Rufai alleges that Tinubu has resumed paying for fuel subsidy

The previous governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, alleged that the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has returned to paying for fuel subsidies to ease the expenses on Nigerians as the measures he put in place were no longer functional.

According to El-Rufai, the government is now paying more than what it paid before as the methods implemented to control and reduce the price of fuel have failed to function, hence why the government went back to paying for fuel subsidies.

He believed that the reason why the price of fuel has refused to move beyond ₦600/litre despite the increase in diesel is because of the payment of fuel subsidies.

UN ranks top 10 African countries with high food inflation, Nigeria included

The United Nations recently released a report accounting for the top ten countries with the highest food inflation, including Nigeria.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), food inflation surged to 37.92% from 29.90% in February 2024, and it recorded a 33.20% inflation increase in March 2024.

According to the UN report, countries such as Ethiopia, Malawi, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Zimbabwe have recorded at least double-digit inflation growth in 2024. The other countries listed are Ghana, Angola, Guinea, The Gambia, and Burundi.

Naira trades at ₦1,000/$ in official and black market

Over the past few weeks, the Nigerian currency has been performing excellently against the US dollar, as it now trades at ₦1,000/$.

This development is in tandem with the prediction of the US financial institution Goldman Sachs, which stated that the dollar would soon trade at ₦1,000 per dollar.

FG blames fire outbreak for collapse of national grid

On April 15, the national grid reportedly collapsed for the fifth time this year, causing a blackout in the country.

Nigerians have accused the federal government of being inefficient as it cannot identify the constant causes of the national grid, leaving its people in darkness.

However, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has affirmed that the national grid collapsed due to a fire outbreak.

NNPP members clamour for the resignation of Kano State governor

Several members of the New Nigeria Political Party (NNPP) have begun to petition for the resignation of the Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, issuing him a 48-hour ultimatum after passing a vote of no confidence against the governor.

According to reports, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had begun to derail from the party’s goals. He acted rogue in opposition to the political party’s grand scheme for developing the state’s residents.

“As stakeholders, we can no longer pretend that all is well when clearly, nothing is working. Kano State was supposed to be the model for the Federal Government to follow,” the President of the group, Attahiru Musa and Secretary, Simeon Pam, shared their thoughts on the matter.