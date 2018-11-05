Express yourself with Nai’vasha Johnson – Attend her Masterclass at the GTBank Fashion Weekend

Hair Stylist

Nai’vasha is a New York-based hair stylist and the hands behind some of the most iconic hairstyles ever seen on the red carpets. She specializes in natural hair, hair color, wigs, and men’s grooming. Her celebrity clientele includes Yara Shahidi, Sasha Lane, Uzo Aduba, Logan Browning, Lakeith Stanfield, John Legend, and Common.

Nai’vasha has collaborated with top photographers such as Scott Trindle, Yelena Yemchuk, Nagi Sakai, Bruce Weber, Bjorn Iooss, and Renell Medrano on shoots appearing in major publications such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Marie Claire, ELLE, W, Harper’s Bazaar, and Allure.

Additionally, Nai’vasha worked on major campaigns for Aerie, Google, Chanel, Bloomingdale’s, Tory Burch, and Tiffany & Co.

Date: Sunday, November 11th, 2018.

Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Venue: Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Nai’vasha will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to share professional tips on How to Express Yourself Through Hair.

To register for her master class, click here.

 

