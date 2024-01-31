Failing in 5 different businesses, Odun Eweniyi reveals the success of Piggvest on #WithChude.

Odun Eweniyi

In this deeply resonant conversation, Odun Eweniyi opens up about her unwavering convictions regarding feminism, Beyoncé, her involvement in the #EndSARS movement, grappling with failures in five different businesses, facing criticism, and the journey of building a beloved brand.

A pivotal moment in her life was the passing of her father, a turning point that profoundly transformed her perspective. The interview with Odun unfolds with revelations that not only surprised but also left a lasting impact, showcasing the wisdom and inspiration emanating from this young yet remarkably insightful woman.

A particularly captivating segment delves into Odun’s shared entrepreneurial journey with her “seven co-founders,” a resilient group that weathered failures in five ventures before achieving colossal success with Piggyvest. Their collective strength and unity have become a testament to the power of perseverance and collaboration.

However, Odun boldly asserts, “I don’t know why people don’t like the word feminist. I am proud of the word. Why shy away from it? The entire goal here is inclusion and equality for us. That’s what feminism is.” Her conviction shines through, turning the conversation into a compelling affirmation of her beliefs and a persuasive argument for the significance of feminism in today’s world.

To catch up with this interview,

