Falz Debuts His Directorial Skills In Web Series “The Interview”

Nigerian singer, actor and rapper Folarin Falana (Falz) debuted his directorial skills in the movie industry with his new web series titled “The Interview” under his production firm, House21tv.

With a smashing record of the previous web series “Therapy” produced by House21tv and featuring Falz and Toke Makinwa, the production company let Falz take the reins on this web series by directing it himself.

The Interview sees the director and actor Falz as an herbalist tasked with helping a desperate job applicant.

The Interview stars Layi Wasabi, Yvonne Jegede, Basketmouth, Nas Boi, Broda Shaggi, and many more.