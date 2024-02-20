Falz Debuts His Directorial Skills In Web Series “The Interview”

The Interview

Nigerian singer, actor and rapper Folarin Falana (Falz) debuted his directorial skills in the movie industry with his new web series titled “The Interview” under his production firm, House21tv.

With a smashing record of the previous web series “Therapy” produced by House21tv and featuring Falz and Toke Makinwa, the production company let Falz take the reins on this web series by directing it himself.

The Interview sees the director and actor Falz as an herbalist tasked with helping a desperate job applicant.

The Interview stars Layi Wasabi, Yvonne Jegede, Basketmouth, Nas Boi, Broda Shaggi, and many more.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 16, 2024

Weekend Watchlist | These Are The Movies and Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 14, 2024

Disney Promotes Nigerian Culture With New Animated Series “Iwaju”

One of the forerunners of fiction and animation in the global film industry, Disney, is releasing a limited animated series ...

Biola Olaore February 12, 2024

Why Nigerian Filmmakers Are Running To YouTube

Well, first because cinemas are tough, and require revenue sharing, with no certainty that investments will bring return, or when, ...

YNaija February 11, 2024

The Nollywood 100 Celebrates Industry High Achievers

“The Nollywood 100”, a YNaija initiative in partnership with EbonyLife, is a celebration of the triumphs of the Nigerian film ...

Biola Olaore February 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Netflix Is Doing Well In Africa

All the news is about how Amazon has exited Africa and its doom and gloom because you know foreign exchange ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 9, 2024

You Know One of Nigeria’s Finest Movies Ever, “The Meeting”, is on YouTube, Right?

The Meeting was uploaded on YouTube before the advent of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms; YouTube was one ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail