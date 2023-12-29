FG Annnounces Closure Of Third Mainland Bridge | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigerians invited to study in Saudi Arabia on a fully-funded scholarship

Rivers State elders warn Governor Fubara of death sentence if he implements Tinubu’s resolution

Laura Ikeji and Johnny Drille each announce the birth of their babies

British American Tobacco reveals it has paid $110 million Nigerian fine

FG announces closure of Third Mainland Bridge

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigerians invited to study in Saudi Arabia on a fully-funded scholarship

The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) invites Nigerian and other international graduates to further their education in Saudi Arabia.

The scholarship programme is expected to cover tuition fees, monthly stipend, accommodation and medical coverage.

The KAUST graduate training programme applies to those seeking a master’s and PhD degree.

Rivers State elders warn Governor Fubara of death sentence if he implements Tinubu’s resolution

The Rivers State elders have warned Governor Siminalayi Fubara against approving and enforcing the resolution proffered by President Bola Tinubu.

After announcing his plan to execute Tinubu’s peace deal, the Rivers state elders flocked to warn the governor of the disaster he would put them in if he agreed to enforce the eight-point deal.

The elders submitted two open letters to Tinubu and Fubara, stating that the execution of the Presidential Peace Proclamation by Fubara was against all legal and constitutional rights he swore to uphold.

Laura Ikeji and Johnny Drille each announce the birth of their babies

Nigerian media personality Laura Ikeji has welcomed her third child into the world. The Real Housewives of Lagos star took to Instagram to announce her good news as she shared the baby’s gender.

In the same light, Nigerian singer-songwriter Johnny Drille also announced that he had welcomed his first child, Amaris Esohe Ighodaro, with his wife, Rima. He shared that the baby girl was born on November 17, 2023.

British American Tobacco reveals it has paid $110 million Nigerian fine

British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) shared that it has paid off the $110 million the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) charged.

On December 27, the FCCPC announced that it had charged the BATN with criminal charges in August 2020 but forego the criminal charges for a resolution in a $110 million fine.

However, on December 28, British American Tobacco Nigeria disclosed that it had accepted the fine and paid it a long time ago.

FG announces closure of Third Mainland Bridge

The federal government announced that it would be closing a section of the Lagos State’s Third Mainland Bridge.

The Federal Controller of Works, Mrs O.I Kesha, revealed the Iyana Oworonshoki-Adeniji Adele section of the third mainland bridge from January 9, 2024.

“The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works wishes to inform the motoring public that the emergency repairs of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos will continue with the closure of Iyana Oworonshoki- Adeniji Adele bound for the effective maintenance of the entire section of the bridge,” Kesha said.