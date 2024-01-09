FG Committed To Reducing Food Prices as a Bag of Rice Peaks at ₦100k | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Minister of Interior clears the air on relationship with Betta Edu

NCC bars Glo subscribers from calling MTN users

Oil marketers state the reason for not hiking fuel price

Tinubu orders ₦2 trillion poverty relief funds investigation as EFCC queries Betta Edu

FG committed to reducing food prices as a bag of rice peaks at ₦100k

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Minister of Interior clears the air on relationship with Betta Edu

Amidst the ongoing drama involving the minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, the minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has been accused of collaborating with her scandalous crimes, receiving ₦438.1 million through his company, New Planet Project Limited.

The Minister of Interior shared that although he founded the company in 2015, he has long since stopped being its director and resigned from the company in 2019, right after his election.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo revealed that he has no business with the company while presenting a CAC document to support his claim.

NCC bars Glo subscribers from calling MTN users

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has banned Glo subscribers from dialling the lines of MTN users due to the non-settlement of interconnect fees.

This news was published in a public notice signed by Reuben Muoka, Director of the Public Affairs Department.

The notice also mentioned that the NCC granted partial approval for the disconnection of Glo from MTN lines. The NCC also revealed that at the end of the ten since the notice was publicised, Globacom users will no longer be able to call MTN lines, but they can receive calls.

Oil marketers state the reason for not hiking fuel price

Oil marketers have revealed their intentions to not hike petrol prices in Nigeria. They announced no plan to hike fuel prices as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) could provide and import fuel to Nigerians.

Oil marketers under the banner of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have aired their views, claiming that NNPCL was able to absorb under-recovery on petrol prices because of its hand in the sales of crude oil.

Tinubu orders ₦2 trillion poverty relief funds investigation as EFCC queries Betta Edu

The president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has directed the EFCC to investigate the ₦2 trillion poverty relief funds given to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and its suspended minister, Betta Edu.

This information was published on January 8 by Ajuri Ngelale, who disclosed the minister’s suspension over her ₦585 million scandal.

In addition to her suspension from office, the presidency has also rebuked her access to Tinubu at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

Betta Edu is expected to appear before the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on January 9.

FG committed to reducing food prices as a bag of rice peaks at ₦100k

The federal government announced that it has begun reducing food prices in 2024 as a bag of rice hits an alarming price of ₦95,000 in markets.

A recent report released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that food inflation was at its highest in 18 years, which is an incentive for the federal government to work towards reducing prices across Nigeria.

“We have programmes to ensure massive production of food so that food will be available for the country in line with Mr President’s agenda on food security.”