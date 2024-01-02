FG Pledges Electricity Subsidy As Tariff Goes Under Review | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Fubara surprises antagonists by reaffirming his stay in politics despite the drama

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Fubara surprises antagonists by reaffirming his stay in politics despite the drama

The governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has reinstated his opinion about leaving his seat of power to those who would wish to see him fall.

In 2023, Governor Siminalayi Fubara and FCT minister Nyesom Wike stood at opposite ends regarding how Fubara reformed the political structure in Rivers State.

The politicians called for an impeachment of Fubara, which saw the burn and demolition of the Rivers State of Assembly.

Recently, a House of Assembly speaker with close relations to the governor resigned from his position, leading to the governor announcing his incapability to perform as a leader.

Swansea University invites Nigerians to take part in its fully-funded scholarship

The Swansea University in London, UK, has opened its doors to international students, including Nigerians.

The Swansea University scholarship is tailored explicitly for Nigerian graduates looking to continue their Masters, PhD, and MPhil. The scholarship covers stipends for living expenses, freedom to social and academic events, and tuition waiver.

Tinubu approves of ₦28.7 trillion 2024 budget

On January 1, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently approved the 2024Appropriation budget, which was a sum of ₦28.7 trillion. The purpose of the budget is to continue fulfilling the Renewed Hope initiative.

According to the special adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the significant priorities of the 2024 budget of ₦28.7 trillion are defence and internal security, job creation, macroeconomic stability, improved investment environment, human capital development, poverty reduction, and social security.

Former president Buhari reveals excitement in increment of fuel price in Nigeria

The former president of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari, revealed that he was in support of the increment in the price of fuel sales through the removal of the fuel subsidy.

On December 31, the ex-president stated that since he left his seat of power, many people have been visiting him; however, since the increased fuel price by Tinubu, he has seen fewer people at his abode in Daura.

This comment has made Nigerians turn towards the ex-president, claiming he had no sympathy for Nigerians when in power and after. They have called out his insensitive joke made at the expense of their hardships.

FG pledges electricity subsidy as tariff goes under review

The federal government recently disclosed that it was reviewing a process for introducing a cost-reflective electric tariff as it continued subsidising electricity for Nigerians.

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, shared this news issued by the Federal Ministry of Power in Abuja. He further stated that in the future, Nigeria was looking into separating the power transmission grids into regional grids to enable effective management.