FG Promises a Solution to Cash Scarcity | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Emefiele discloses who approved the Naira redesign

FG promises a solution to cash scarcity

Nigerian students invited to participate in the Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships

Cooking gas fees increase as the yuletide season approaches

Shell set to cut employees and other amenities to lessen “structural costs”

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The controversial ex-governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, spoke out after news that Sabiu Yusuf, ex-president Buhari’s cousin, approved redesigning the Nigerian currency.

The report by Jim Obazee, a CBN investigator appointed by Bola Tinubu, claimed that Emefiele went against Buhari’s authority and redesigned the 200, 500 and 1000 notes.

However, Emefiele debunked such false reports, accusing the CBN sleuth of tarnishing his good image as he claimed the former president approved the naira redesign, as he has also said so himself on multiple occasions.

FG promises a solution to cash scarcity

The federal government explained that the current cash scarcity within the country is unexpected and not deliberate. The FG has promised to remedy this pandemic as it works overtime to produce new notes and discourse back into the country.

According to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the CBN is actively trying to produce new notes so Nigerians can have enough to spend during the yuletide season.

“The government is aware that there is this cry by Nigerians of the scarcity of Naira notes, and CBN is already working in that direction, and new notes and more and more new notes will be produced, and Nigerians will have more money to spend,” he said.

Nigerian students invited to participate in the Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships

Nigerians and other international students are invited to apply for the Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarship, which offers a two-year fully-funded tuition to study any Masters’s course.

According to the website, the scholarship is for middle or low-income citizens in Nigeria and other West Africans.

Cooking gas fees increase as the yuletide season approaches

The cost of cooking gas fee has increased beyond expectations during the yuletide season.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the average selling price for 5kg of cooking gas was N4,828 in November 2023.

The NBS data revealed that the average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder went from N10,545 to N11,155 between October and November 2023.

Shell set to cut employees and other amenities to lessen “structural costs”

Oil giant Shell has announced its decision to implement new policies within its infrastructure as a way of reducing structural costs and saving up to $3 billion by the end of 2025.

One of its decisions is to reduce the workforce due to evident redundancies in the industry’s low-carbon division.

According to information from insiders, those whose jobs are on the line would be provided the option of receiving redundancy packages or the chance to assume a new role within the company.