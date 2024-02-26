FG Reaches an Agreement with Dangote, Lafarge, and BUA on the Price for a Bag of Cement | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

NLC refuses to back down despite threats against planned protest

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NLC refuses to back down despite threats against planned protest

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has stood its ground as it claims not to back down despite the threat of violence being thrown its way.

The President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, stated that nothing would deter the NLC protest from holding as the economic hardship in the country was more than enough reason to stand up and speak up against the governance of the ruling administration.

“However, if it is irrevocably set on the path of violence against us and other peace-loving Nigerians, it will be making a costly mistake because if we are attacked, there will be a total shutdown via withdrawal of services by workers,” he said when addressing the government’s threat to use violence against protesters.

FG reaches an agreement with Dangote, Lafarge, and BUA on the price for a bag of cement

Cement companies, Dangote, Lafarge, BUA and others have agreed to set a more affordable price for a bag of cement despite the economic difficulties in the country.

The big cement companies in Nigeria capped their sale of a 50kg bag of cement at ₦7,000 and ₦8,000, previously priced at ₦11,000.

This new price was agreed upon through a meeting organised by the minister of works, David Umahi, and the executives of the cement companies.

However, despite the new price of cement, retailers are still selling a bag of cement for ₦10,000 and more.

SERAP drags Wike and 36 state governors to court for unaccounted ₦40 trillion allocation

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) has queried Nyesom Wike and the 36 state governors by taking them to court for being unable to account for the alleged missing ₦40 trillion, which the federal government had disbursed solely to local governments.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) sued the FCT minister along with the 36 governors at the federal high court in Abuja.

The Deputy Director of SERAP, Kolawole Oluwadare, stated that the lawsuit emanated from ex-president Muhammadu Buhari’s revelation in 2022, where he revealed that the funds he allocated to states were misappropriated and only a little reached its intended audience.

Peter Obi shares insight on CBN’s clampdown against BDC operators

2023 Presidential candidate and previous governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, aired his opinion about the Central Bank of Nigeria’s clampdown on Bureau De Change operators.

According to Peter Obi, the recent attack on BDC operators nationwide will further escalate and worsen the exchange rate as they are not the primary source of forex, nor do they create the demand.

“As long as Nigeria remains an unproductive economy and corruption continues unfettered with people in possession of reproductive excess cash, the value of our currency will continue to depreciate,” he said.

Ex-president Obasanjo offers a solution to the rising economic hardship in Nigeria

Ex-president and political icon Olusegun Obasanjo spoke up about the rising economic challenges in Nigeria, offering ways he believes that Nigeria can return to the glory it once was.

The president requested a devolution of power and resources from the FG to state governments, as it would aid in managing the available resources and alleviate the economic challenges.

Obasanjo believed Nigeria was in its current state because of the mismanagement of resources and the absence of productivity among Nigerians.

“24 years of practising the presidential system is not enough. The important thing is to devolve power and resources to the states and certain jobs from the federal to state and local governments,” he said.