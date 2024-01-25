FG Reveals Reason Behind Delay in the Payment of ₦35,000 Civil Wage | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

High Court in FCT demands the arrest of EFCC Chairman

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

High Court in FCT demands the arrest of EFCC Chairman

The chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is at risk of being jailed as he and the anti-corruption agency defy a court order.

According to a report, the Chairman of EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, disobeyed a court order. As punishment for the supposed disobedience, a High Court in FCT led by Justice Abubakar Musa has ordered IGP Kayode Egbetokun to capture Olukoyede.

FG reveals reason behind the delay in the payment of ₦35,000 civil wage

The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed its reasons behind the late payment of the ₦35,000 wage to civil workers.

The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) shared that the implementation of the ₦35,000 was approved for the federal government agencies, ministries, and departments was to be funded by the treasury.

According to the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Dr Oluwatoyin Madein, the inadequate revenue and contending government expenditure have caused the delay in the payments.

Tinubu reacts to rumours of moving the capital to Lagos State

In the wake of the announcement of the movement of headquarters of government agencies from Abuja to Lagos State, rumours have begun spreading that the president might move the country’s capital back to Lagos State from the FCT.

However, upon hearing such news run amok among Nigerians, the presidency has decided to clear the rumours by confirming that he had no plans to move the capital to Lagos.

Bayo Onanuga, a special advisor to the president, stated that the rumour had begun since the 2023 election, and he shared reasons for the relocation of FAAN and some CBN offices to Lagos, citing their origin in Lagos State before they were moved to Abuja.

CBN urges Nigerians to anticipate new sale price of PMS as Dangote refinery operation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Yemi Cardoso, has advised Nigerians to await the new sale price of petrol as Dangote refinery and others begin production of gasoline.

The governor announced that the CBN, NNPCL, and the finance minister were working tirelessly to bring back the inflow of foreign exchange to the apex bank.

The CBN governor, Yemi Cardoso, was confident that the reduction of the sale price of petrol would significantly impact the lives of every Nigerian and stabilise the economy.

Nigeria looks toward developing $11.8 billion bilateral trade with India

The federal government has revealed its intentions to expand its $11.8 billion bilateral trade with India regarding its goal to improve the growth of significant sectors in the economy.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, commended India on being among Nigeria’s top ten trading partners at the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC).

“India is among Nigeria’s top 10 trading partners, and Nigeria is India’s largest trading partner in Africa,” she said.