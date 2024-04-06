FG Set To Launch New National Identity Card Payment and Social Service Features | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG affirms electricity hike only affects 1.5 million customers

FG set to launch new National Identity Card payment and social service features

Romania builds relationships and promises to expand various sectors in Nigeria

NERC slaps DisCo with N200 million fine for overcharging customers

UK’s increase in minimum wage entices skilled workers from Nigeria and others to immigrate

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG affirms electricity hike only affects 1.5 million customers

The federal government has revealed that Nigerians do not need to fret over the new increase in electricity tariff as the majority of Nigerians are not affected.

When the news of an increase in electricity tariff was announced, rising from N66/kWh to N225/kWh, Nigerians took to social media to express their feelings concerning the new policy in a country where the minimum wage is still at N33,000.

The federal government has come out to clarify that all ‘Band A’ customers are a total of 1.5 million customers in Nigeria; hence, not everyone should be worried about the hike in electricity tariff.

FG set to launch new National Identity Card payment and social service features

The federal government has announced its intentions to introduce a new National Identity Card with payment and social service features.

The new and innovative National Identity Card is the production of the collaboration with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to the Head of Corporate Communications of NIMC, Dr Kayode Adegoke, “this card will address the demand for physical identification enabling cardholders to prove their identity, access government and private social services, facilitate financial inclusion for disenfranchised Nigerians, empower citizens, as well as encourage increased participation in nation-building.”

Romania builds relationships and promises to expand various sectors in Nigeria

Nigeria and Romania strengthened their relationship with the latest visit of the Romanian ambassador, Florin Talapan’s visit to Nigeria.

The presidential squad welcomed Florin Talapan and escorted him to the State House in Abuja, where President Bola Tinubu received him.

According to the Presidency, the Romanian ambassador claimed that Nigeria was his second home as he had lived here for many years. He pledged to improve the relationship between Nigeria and Romania through various sectors, including education, energy, and defence.

NERC slaps DisCo with ₦200 million fine for overcharging customers

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has caught up with the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) antics, accusing the agency of over-billing its customers, demanding a refund to customers as it sues the agency for ₦200 million.

According to research by the NERC, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (DisCo) had wrongly implemented an authorised tariff increase on all residents in Abuja, oblivious to the fact that the recent tariff increase only affects the ‘Band A’ customers.

Therefore, the penalty for making such an error has resulted in the NERC fining the agency for ₦200 million and demanding that all funds be returned to the Band B to E customers.

UK’s increase in minimum wage entices skilled workers from Nigeria and others to immigrate

The United Kingdom recently announced a 48% increase in the minimum wage for foreign skilled workers entering the country, raising it from £26,200 to £38,700.

The secretary of state for the Home Department, James Cleverly, revealed that the minimum wage was raised by 48% to help reduce immigration and focus on the needs of British workers.

According to the news, UK companies are expected to pay more for foreign skilled workers than British residents with similar skills.