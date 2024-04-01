Film Producer Dimbo Atiya Returns For A Sequel To Award-Winning Film, ‘Drawing Strength’ Unveils New Title, ‘Strong’

Dimbo Atiya Sequel 'Strong'

Nigerian filmmaker Dimbo Atiya has revealed that he will be making the sequel to the long-awaited award-winning film, ‘Drawing Strength’ with its sequel titled ‘Strong’.

The original film, released in 2019, was ranked among the best films in 2019, winning several awards for its excellence and originality.

The film producers, Dimbo and Karachi Atiya, are no novice in Nollywood production, as they also produced the Prime Video show “WAR: Wrath and Revenge”, “The Rishantes”, “Still Falling” and many more.

‘Strong’ is said to star the same cast as the first franchise, which includes Sophia Alakija, Chris Okagbue, and some new actors like Ahide Adum, Eva Ibiam, Onyiye Ezekwe, and more.

Though a sequel, ‘Strong’ will focus on the couple, Lami and Sota, who fight to keep their love despite the situations creeping up on them. Sota is found accused of the murder of a woman he once had an affair with, and this brings down the high walls of the couple. Lami is determined to prove her lover’s innocence, but at what cost?

