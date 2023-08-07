Filmmakers Funke Akindele and Kemi Adetiba Gear Up for New Movie Productions

In a triumphant return to the cinematic stage, acclaimed Nigerian filmmaker Funke Akindele graces the limelight with her latest movie production, “A Tribe Called Judah,” marking her first venture of 2023.

Steadily progressing through its production stage, the feature film is masterfully directed by both Akindele and Captain Degzy.

The visual prowess is further elevated by the expertise of Barny Emordi, who takes the reins as the Director of Photography, ensuring a captivating visual experience that promises to immerse the audience.

Amidst the anticipation surrounding “A Tribe Called Judah,” Akindele has been granting eager fans glimpses of the production’s onset through a series of revealing snapshots, accompanied by the emblematic production T-shirt, hinting at the creative energy pouring into this venture.

Akindele’s new endeavor follows the resounding triumph of her previous cinematic creation, “Battle on Buka Street.” This cinematic gem took the industry by storm with its theatrical debut on December 16, 2022, swiftly gaining traction and finding its way to the Prime Video streaming platform on June 16, 2023.

Notably, “Battle on Buka Street” etched its name in history, shattering records as the highest-grossing Nigerian film to date, with an awe-inspiring ₦640 million at the box office. The movie’s excellence further secured its place in the spotlight, garnering esteemed nominations in multiple categories at the prestigious 2023 African Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards. These nominations include Best Writer, Best Actress in a Comedy Movie/TV Series, and the coveted title of Best Overall Movie.

While “Battle on Buka Street” continues to enrapture audiences on Prime Video, the cinematic realm is abuzz with the exciting news of another formidable female filmmaker’s upcoming project.

Kemi Adetiba, a name synonymous with innovation and excellence, has commenced production on her latest cinematic creation, “To Kill A Monkey.” This project, shrouded in mystery regarding casting details, has garnered attention for its direct commission by the renowned streaming giant, Netflix.

Adetiba’s Instagram revelation sent shockwaves through the industry, as she expressed a mix of exhilaration and trepidation, teasing that this undertaking might be her most audacious yet.

As the narratives of “A Tribe Called Judah” and “To Kill A Monkey” unfold, the Nigerian cinema landscape remains rife with anticipation. The creative prowess of Funke Akindele and Kemi Adetiba is set to intertwine with the fabric of the industry once again, promising nothing short of enthralling cinematic experiences.