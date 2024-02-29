Fireboy DML Announces New Music and Acting Debut on Billboard Interview

Nigerian singer-songwriter Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan, also known as Fireboy DML, sat for an interview with Billboard News, presented by Bose.

The Peru singer was all smiles as he narrated his experience with Madonna, leading to their smash hit remix, Frozen. In the interview, Fireboy stated that he was dumbfounded when going on a date with Madonna.

When asked about his musical journey, Fireboy said he was hoping for a global hit, and he earned it with Peru, which he later featured Ed Sheeran for the remix.

The artist also revealed that earning a global hit was not his only dream in his career path, as he would also be moving into the movie industry.

According to Fireboy DML, “I’m releasing a new album this year, finishing it here in L.A, and I’m also going into the movie industry,” he said.

Watch the Fireboy DML full interview here.