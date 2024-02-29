Fireboy DML Announces New Music and Acting Debut on Billboard Interview

Nigerian singer-songwriter Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan, also known as Fireboy DML, sat for an interview with Billboard News, presented by Bose.

The Peru singer was all smiles as he narrated his experience with Madonna, leading to their smash hit remix, Frozen. In the interview, Fireboy stated that he was dumbfounded when going on a date with Madonna.

When asked about his musical journey, Fireboy said he was hoping for a global hit, and he earned it with Peru, which he later featured Ed Sheeran for the remix.

The artist also revealed that earning a global hit was not his only dream in his career path, as he would also be moving into the movie industry.

According to Fireboy DML, “I’m releasing a new album this year, finishing it here in L.A, and I’m also going into the movie industry,” he said.

Watch the Fireboy DML full interview here.

Tags: , , , ,

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 2, 2024

Top 5 Podcasts of The Week| Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 1, 2024

Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend

t’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 26, 2024

Weekend Recap | In Case You Missed It

Nigerian business tycoon ends marriage with American celebrity Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia recently confirmed the separation from his wife, an ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 24, 2024

Top Five Podcasts Of The Week | Nigeria

Art and entertainment can be found imbued in almost anything so long as it is well-presented, like these top five ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 23, 2024

Parties/Events Happening This Weekend in Lagos

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 19, 2024

Weekend Recap: Shallipopi, Mr Macaroni, Omah Lay, Timini Egbuson, Lizzy Anjorin

Shallipopi and Israel DMW were involved in a car accident Nigerian trending rapper and singer Crown Uzama (Shallipopi) and aide ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail