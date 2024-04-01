Foreign Airlines Begin Reduction of Airfares After CBN Clears $7 Billion Backlog Debt | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Foreign airlines begin reduction of airfares after CBN clears $7 billion backlog debt

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Foreign airlines begin reduction of airfares after CBN clears $7 billion backlog debt

Foreign airlines in Nigeria have begun to introduce low-priced tickets to Nigerians looking to leave the country after the confirmation of CBN completing the $7 billion backlog payment along with the $700 million owed to the foreign airlines.

To make back the losses made when their funds were trapped, foreign airlines increased the price of flight tickets in Nigeria; however, reports reveal that since the repayment of the debts, airlines like British Airways and Delta Airlines have begun to unlock their low-priced tickets.

Lagos State Government shares plans for water transportation

The Lagos State government has revealed its decision to invest more in water transportation by making it safer and more efficient.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, stated that it was the vision of the LASG to make water transportation more reliable and accessible to Lagos state residents.

Presidency lists three presidential jets for sale

The presidency has allegedly listed three presidential jets for sale as part of the cost-effective measures taken by the president.

There are supposedly ten aircraft in the president’s service (six jets and four helicopters), of which three will be sold off, reducing the number to seven.

“Three planes have been pencilled down for disposal. The main reason is cutting down on high maintenance costs. I think officers in PAF were particularly concerned about the frequency of maintenance and how much it costs the nation. The President decided to let off the most burdensome aircraft,” reports state.

ABCON shares report of Naira growth since its return to the FX market

The Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) shared its report regarding the growth of the Naira since its grandiose return to the foreign exchange market.

ABCON President, Dr Aminu Gwadabe, announced that since the recall of BDC into the FX market by the Governor of CBN Yemi Cardoso, the naira has done exponentially well, rising from N1,915/$ to N1,255/$, representing a N660 growth.

Rivers State Lawmakers threaten to impeach the governor

Despite President Tinubu intervening in the dispute between the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and the lawmakers, there still appears to be bad blood as 27 lawmakers have threatened to impeach Siminalayi should his misconduct no longer become tolerable.

The lawmakers argued that they had a mandate of the people and swore an oath of allegiance to the Constitution, which permits them to do whatever is deemed necessary, including the governor’s impeachment as a last resort.

They warned Governor Siminalayi Fubara concerning all his threats against the 10th Assembly, promising that none would succeed as all attacks launched towards them had failed.