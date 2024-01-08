Foreign Airlines Disclose Plans to Begin Sales of Tickets in US Dollars | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Tinubu opens up on investigating Betta Edu over ₦585 million scandal

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tinubu opens up on investigating Betta Edu over ₦585 million scandal

President Bola Tinubu has been investigating some ministers either from Buhari’s regime or from his. Recently, the president revealed that he was investigating a financial anomaly involving Betta Edu, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

According to the presidency, Betta Edu is being investigated for payment of ₦585.2 million government funds into a private bank account of a government official.

Betta Edu had requested that the accountant general of the federation, Madein Oluwatoyin, send the funds from the National Social Investment account to the personal account of Bridget Oniyelu Mojisola, an accountant of a federal government poverty intervention project.

CBN reveals its disbursement of $61.64 million forex backlog to foreign airlines

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced clearing the forex backlog of foreign airlines through several Nigerian banks.

The apex bank disbursed $61.64 million to clear all backlogs requested by foreign airlines.

In an interview last year, foreign airlines threatened to leave the Nigerian market if CBN did not release the trapped funds that they had with them. With the recent release of $61.64 million, it now totals $2 billion that the apex bank has cleared within the last three months.

The naira gains in the official market but falls further in the parallel market

The naira has gained positively in the official market as it rises to ₦869.39, rising by ₦25.84 against the US Dollars.

On January 4, the last count of the naira against the dollar in the official market was recorded at ₦895.23/$. Still, January 5 saw a spike in favour of the Nigerian currency, according to the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

However, in the black market, the forex closed at ₦1,218/$ compared to its previous ₦1,226/$.

Estonia invites Nigerians to apply for work visas

Estonia, an European country, has opened its borders, requesting visa work applications from Nigerians and other international countries.

The country is requesting skilled workers as it combats the decline in labour. There are 23 sectors which Estonia demands skilled workers to fill, ranging from healthcare, agriculture, engineering and more.

Foreign airlines disclose plans to begin sales of tickets in US dollars

Foreign airlines have stated that they would soon start to demand payments of airline tickets in US dollars rather than naira, Nigeria’s legal tender.

They shared their reason for this decision to be based on the trapped funds yet to be cleared by the CBN.

In December 2023, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) revealed over $792 million trapped funds with the apex bank. They threatened to exit the Nigerian market if these funds were not released.