Foreign Airlines Disclose Plans to Begin Sales of Tickets in US Dollars | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Foreign airline
  • Tinubu opens up on investigating Betta Edu over ₦585 million scandal
  • CBN reveals its disbursement of $61.64 million forex backlog to foreign airlines
  • The naira gains in the official market but falls further in the parallel market
  • Estonia invites Nigerians to apply for work visas
  • Foreign airlines disclose plans to begin sales of tickets in US dollars

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tinubu opens up on investigating Betta Edu over ₦585 million scandal

Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has been investigating some ministers either from Buhari’s regime or from his. Recently, the president revealed that he was investigating a financial anomaly involving Betta Edu, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

According to the presidency, Betta Edu is being investigated for payment of ₦585.2 million government funds into a private bank account of a government official.

Betta Edu had requested that the accountant general of the federation, Madein Oluwatoyin, send the funds from the National Social Investment account to the personal account of Bridget Oniyelu Mojisola, an accountant of a federal government poverty intervention project.

CBN reveals its disbursement of $61.64 million forex backlog to foreign airlines

CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced clearing the forex backlog of foreign airlines through several Nigerian banks.

The apex bank disbursed $61.64 million to clear all backlogs requested by foreign airlines.

In an interview last year, foreign airlines threatened to leave the Nigerian market if CBN did not release the trapped funds that they had with them. With the recent release of $61.64 million, it now totals $2 billion that the apex bank has cleared within the last three months.

The naira gains in the official market but falls further in the parallel market

Naira

The naira has gained positively in the official market as it rises to ₦869.39, rising by ₦25.84 against the US Dollars.

On January 4, the last count of the naira against the dollar in the official market was recorded at ₦895.23/$. Still, January 5 saw a spike in favour of the Nigerian currency, according to the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

However, in the black market, the forex closed at ₦1,218/$ compared to its previous ₦1,226/$.

Estonia invites Nigerians to apply for work visas

Estonia, an European country, has opened its borders, requesting visa work applications from Nigerians and other international countries.

The country is requesting skilled workers as it combats the decline in labour. There are 23 sectors which Estonia demands skilled workers to fill, ranging from healthcare, agriculture, engineering and more.

Foreign airlines disclose plans to begin sales of tickets in US dollars

To G-XLEC. Taken at Airbus Finkenwerder XFW

Foreign airlines have stated that they would soon start to demand payments of airline tickets in US dollars rather than naira, Nigeria’s legal tender.

They shared their reason for this decision to be based on the trapped funds yet to be cleared by the CBN.

In December 2023, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) revealed over $792 million trapped funds with the apex bank. They threatened to exit the Nigerian market if these funds were not released.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 6, 2024

Tinubu, Atiku Congratulate Funke Akindele Over the ₦1 Billion Grossing of A Tribe Called Judah | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.   ...

Damilola January 5, 2024

Celebrating the Most Influential Shapers of Nigerian Culture in 2023.

Chude Jideonwo, the renowned host of the popular talk show #WithChude, has revealed his annual compilation of ‘The Most Interesting ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 5, 2024

The Naira Ranks As One Of The Worst-performing Currencies in Africa | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.  ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 4, 2024

Nigerians Likely To Face Fuel Scarcity As Oil Marketers Halt Importation | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.  ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 3, 2024

YTech | These Are The Tech News You May Have Missed

These are the tech-related news that you have missed over the previous week. African tech startups raised over $2.9 billion ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 3, 2024

Mauritius Invites Nigerians To Apply For 2024 Scholarship | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail