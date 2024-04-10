French Media Company Canal+ Proposes $2.9 Billion To Acquire MultiChoice

For the longest time, French media firm Canal+ has been after the acquisition of the South African media company MultiChoice.

Multichoice, the parent group of DSTV, will likely transfer ownership to Canal+ as it is allegedly considering accepting Canal+’s $2.9 billion buyout offer.

Although neither firm released an official statement affirming the closure of the business deal, Canal+ proposed buying each share at Multichoice at 125 Rands.

Vivendi SE’s Canal+ is expanding its reach into the African entertainment world, strategically using South Africa’s biggest media company as its entrance into the media world.

Since its public announcement of its intention to acquire Multichoice in 2020, Canal+ continuously increased its bargaining price for the company before reaching this current price of $2.9 billion.