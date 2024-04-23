Funke Akindele Announces Return Of Jenifa To The Cinemas, “Everybody Loves Jenifa” Out In December 2024

Superstar filmmaker Funke Akindele took Nigerians by surprise when she announced that she would be coming back to the silver screens this December with “Everybody Loves Jenifa” based on popular demand.

The actress and film producer became a household name with her early 2010s ‘Jenifa’ movies and series, which left Nigerians laughing a storm whenever her name came on the television screens.

Funke Akindele is a brilliant actress with creative talent and delivers precisely how she envisions a project. With the large number of successful comedy-related film projects in her name like Omo Ghetto, Battle of Buka Street and more, Nigerians are in for quite the entertainment come December 2024 when ‘’Everybody Loves Jenifa’ is released.

After the record-breaking success of her last movie, ‘The Tribe of Judah’, one can only wonder if the actress can outdo herself and take her position as the highest-grossing Nigerian film producer in the industry.

Although Funke Akindele did not reveal much information regarding the new movie, the film will be produced by her newly established production company, FAAN.