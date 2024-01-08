Funke Akindele, Iyanya Makes appearance at Movie in the park 10th edition

Movie in the park experience

Lagos witnessed a cinematic night to remember as Movie in the Park hosted its historic 10th edition at the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, Lagos. 

Record breaking Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele was in attendance as she sat to watch the Nollywood thriller ‘Egun’ by Kayode Kasum along with the audience before proceeding the entertain them with inspiring words and an unexpected dance break as she promoted her latest exploit ‘ A Tribe of Judah’.

While speaking to the team members – Ayorinde Olabamiji, Bello Bisola, Clinton Oladokun, Feyisetan Ajayi, Boluwatife Ajayi, Usman Sanusi, Ihechi Opara and congratulating them on the success of the 10th edition, the Nollywood actress expressed that she was happy to be a part of ‘this one of a kind experience’ while adding that she could only hope that the event gets bigger.

The event ended the night with an electrifying  performance from musical artist, Iyanya. 

While reeling from the success of the night, the team members assured that they are committed to creating a one of a kind experience for Nigerians and will continue to do so. 

The 10th edition of the experience was sponsored by Pepsi, Star Radler, D’Vybe, Desperado, MTN, MoMo, Trace, TVC communication, Twenties Tribe, Commingle, HotFM, Brila FM, Max FM, Clout Africa, PotTV media and YNaija

