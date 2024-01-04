Funke Akindele’s A Tribe Called Judah Reportedly Surpasses ₦1 billion

Funke Akindele’s hit film, A Tribe Called Judah, has reportedly beaten all records and gone against all odds in the Nigerian movie industry, hitting the ₦1 billion earmark, a first for any Nollywood film production.

In three weeks, the film grossed exponentially across all cinemas in the country, breaking records and securing itself atop the charts in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

2024 is the actress’s year, as she starts the year contending with her old film “Battle of Buka Street” for the number one spot.

On January 4, Funke Akindele broke the record for any Nigerian film, with her name trending in X (formerly Twitter) for A Tribe Called Judah, grossing a billion Naira (₦) at the box office.

This is a sound feat for the actress who has put in the work, passion and dedication to ensure that her films earn the glory they deserve.

🟢⚡Box Office: Today, 4th of Jan 2023, the N1 Billion theatrical record by Nigerian film has been astonishingly unlocked by @funkeakindele



>> Directed by Funke Akindele and Adeoluwa Owu, “A Tribe Called Judah” rings open 2024 box office with a billion naira in gross ticket… pic.twitter.com/Pl3a8DHm4F — S H ⚡ C K ! (@Shockng) January 4, 2024