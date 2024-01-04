Funke Akindele’s A Tribe Called Judah Reportedly Surpasses ₦1 billion

A tribe called judah

Funke Akindele’s hit film, A Tribe Called Judah, has reportedly beaten all records and gone against all odds in the Nigerian movie industry, hitting the ₦1 billion earmark, a first for any Nollywood film production.

In three weeks, the film grossed exponentially across all cinemas in the country, breaking records and securing itself atop the charts in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

2024 is the actress’s year, as she starts the year contending with her old film “Battle of Buka Street” for the number one spot.

On January 4, Funke Akindele broke the record for any Nigerian film, with her name trending in X (formerly Twitter) for A Tribe Called Judah, grossing a billion Naira (₦) at the box office.

This is a sound feat for the actress who has put in the work, passion and dedication to ensure that her films earn the glory they deserve.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 2, 2024

Watch Love and Life and A Weekend To Forget on Amazon Prime

Having been rated as the third largest film industry in the world, Nollywood lives up to its name and glory ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 29, 2023

Weekend Watchlist | Movies and Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 28, 2023

Breath of Life: Top 10 In 11 Countries, The Success Of The Amazon Film

Nigerian movies continue to remain atop the global movie industry in 2023 as they gain engagement and views from audiences ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 27, 2023

How Funke Akindele Created the Highest 2023 Box Office Movie In Nigeria

2023 was a largely successful year for the Nigerian movie industry. There were so many recorded successes this year as ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 23, 2023

Weekend Watchlist| Movies/Series You Need To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 19, 2023

Toyin Abraham Announces Advance Screening of Malaika | See Our Favourite Looks At The Malaika Premiere

A few days after the premiere of the Nollywood film produced by Toyin Abraham, the actress took to Instagram to ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail