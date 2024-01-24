Ghanaian Coach Fired Due To Early Disgrace At AFCON | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nyesom Wike moves to ban unpainted buses and taxis in FCT

Tinubu hosts the United States Secretary of State at Aso Rock

INEC shares notice of sinister plans to ruin the upcoming Bye-Elections

Billionaires partner as Otedola invests in Dangote Cement

Ghanaian coach fired due to early disgrace at AFCON

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nyesom Wike moves to ban unpainted buses and taxis in FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has suggested banning unpainted public vehicles to curb the crimes perpetrated in his city.

He claimed that “One Chance” was a cruel act that had left the residents of FCT unsettled and had to be curtailed, hence the restriction of unpainted buses and taxis driving on the roads of FCT.

“We are not going to allow vehicles not painted with FCT colour and registered by the FCTA to ply commercial in the territory.”

“That way, you know the driver is certified by the FCT and the buses and the taxes were also approved by the FCT.”

Tinubu hosts the United States Secretary of State at Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, at the Presidential Villa on January 23.

Antony Blinken arrived in Nigeria for a bilateral meeting as part of his “four-nation African tour”.

Before visiting Nigeria, the Secretary visited Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, and Angola in the USA’s bid to request reinforcement for a strengthened partnership and relationship between these countries.

Antony Blinken is expected to meet with the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs after his bilateral meeting.

INEC shares notice of sinister plans to ruin the upcoming Bye-Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has disclosed the plans from some bodies who seek to disrupt the February 3 Bye-Elections.

According to the INEC Chairman, it is not a new phenomenon for the bye-elections to be disrupted by opposing bodies in the community, which the elections will be held.

“From experience, the conduct of isolated elections such as bye-elections and re-run elections can be very challenging. We must pay attention to the potentials for disruptive behaviour by some candidates and their supporters.”

He asked that security agents strive to secure the polling units on D-Day to avoid drama and unsafety.

Billionaires partner as Otedola invests in Dangote Cement

Nigerian billionaire and business tycoon Femi Otedola recently revealed that he would invest in Dangote Cement to boost the continent’s industrialisation.

Femi Otedola announced that he had acquired a considerable amount of shares in Dangote Cement as part of his strategy to preserve his wealth long-term.

The investor also claimed that his investments were not only for personal gains but also hoped that the company’s ability would drive Nigeria and Africa into a more industrialised era.

Ghanaian coach fired due to early disgrace at AFCON

Nottingham Forest manager, Chris Hughton during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Nottingham Forest at the Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday 21st August 2021. (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) fired coach Hughton immediately after the disgrace at the 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Côte d’Ivoire.

Coach Hughton did not go alone, as he was fired alongside the technical team since Ghana failed to advance beyond the group stage in their last two AFCON matches.

“The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior National team with immediate effect,” the GFA announced on its official website.