Goldman Sachs Names Naira the Globe’s Best-performing Currency… | 5 Top Stories Of The Day

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Goldman Sachs names naira the globe’s best-performing currency, predicts the dollar will trade below ₦1,000/$

Goldman Sachs Group, a foreign financial firm, has predicted that the Nigerian naira may continue to appreciate against the US dollar, potentially reaching below ₦1,000 per dollar.

Goldman Sachs’ economist, Andrew Matheny, stated in an interview with Bloomberg that the Nigerian currency could further lower the exchange rate than its current value if it continues on this trajectory.

He added, “This probably can run further; we would see an extension of the move to ₦1,000 and maybe even sub-1,000. Six weeks have passed and they’re continuing to hold the line, so that’s encouraging.”

Tinubu promises Nigerians will no longer suffer by December 2024

The President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised Nigerians not to fret much as their sufferings—hunger and inflation—will end by 2024.

The President assured Nigerians that he was fervently working at ensuring the country and its citizens returned to glory by December 2024.

“Our economy has turned the corner. In the coming months, the economy will roar back to glory. By December, I hope we will have cause to celebrate,” Tinubu assured the governors when they visited him in his home in Lagos State.

NIMC clarifies roles of NIN card amidst criticisms

Earlier in March, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) revealed that it was in the process of creating a national identity card which will be used for payment and fiscal transactions.

Since the announcement, Nigerians have blamed the agency for its failure to recognise priorities and urged the agency to direct its energy towards ensuring that all Nigerians have duly registered their NIN.

However, the NIMC has come out to explain that its reason for continuing with the NIN card project is because, according to the Head of Corporate Communications of the NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, it is a “single, convenient and General multipurpose card (GMPC), eliminating the need for multiple cards—not three.”

“The card will be issued through the applicants’ respective banks in line with existing protocols with issuing the Debit/Credit cards.”

Presidency updates information on escaped Binance official

The Nigerian government had revealed the location of the escaped Binance official, tracing his steps to Kenya.

The government stated that it took the joint effort of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the International Criminal Police (INTERPOL), the Nigerian Police and the Kenyan Police Force to locate Nadeem Anjarwalla and conversations of his extradition to Nigeria are in place.

“We have found him. We know where he is. He is in Kenya, and we’re working with the authorities to bring him back to Nigeria,” a spokesman in the presidency said.

Bayelsa State governor approves ₦35,000 wage awards for civil workers

The Bayelsa State government has approved the awarding of ₦35,000 to all civil workers within the state as part of its method of reducing the economic hardship in the state.

According to the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Governor Duoye Diri had approved this, describing the civil service as “an engine room for the implementation of the government’s programmes and policies”.