‘GROWN’ SET FOR GLOBAL RELEASE ON AFRICA MAGIC SHOWCASE AND AFRICA MAGIC URBAN

In closing out an impactful twelve-month film training at The Multichoice Talent Factory, the West Africa Cohort  Class of 2023 has announced that their final student project, ‘Grown’, will be released on March, 2, 2024 on Africa Magic Showcase, and  March 9th, 2024 on Africa Magic Urban. 

Following the life altering challenges faced by an ill-mannered teenager who desires to be an adult and suddenly wakes up grown, as well as her fight to return to adolescence, the film stars nollywood talents like Efe Irele, Sarah Obiekwe, Najite Dede, Patrick Diabuah, Bobby Ekpe, Oluwaseyi Akinsola, Ejovowoke Obas, Yemi Cregx and more. Directed by Ola Jegede and Empress Allen, ‘Grown’ the film, is produced by Desmond Ebuwa Ekunwe and Nosa Isibor. The original story idea was by Uyioghosa Etinosa and it was written by Boakye D. Alpha and Nosa Isibor, with Horla Manuvor Junior as the Director of Photography. 

 Speaking on the social and cultural relevance of ‘Grown’, Empress Allen, the Director of the film said, “We hold the power to tell our African stories and make them greatly enjoyable while paying great commitment to the lessons and messaging of the story. We are happy we made a film that is didactic, exciting and nostalgic, causing a beautiful thrill for the audience. “

One of the producers, Desmond Ebuwa Ekunwe also hinted that the production team is planning watch parties for viewers at designated locations in Nigeria as a means to heighten the anticipation and enjoyability of the film. 

The film will air on Dstv Channel 151 and Channel 153 (GoTv Channel 6) on the 2nd and 9th of March respectively. For more information, visit the film’s  instagram page @grownthemovie.

