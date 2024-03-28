Here’s How To Make The Most Of The Public Holidays

The Federal Government announced that Friday, March 29, and Monday, April 1, 2024, are public holidays to celebrate Good Friday and Easter Monday.

You may be thinking, “How do I utilise my holidays and get the most out of them?” Ynaija has a list of things that you can do with your four-day weekend that will make you feel rejuvenated and ready to face the new month of April 2024.

The public holidays are a time for Christians to connect with Jesus Christ as it represents the rebirth of Jesus, who died to save the world.

Therefore, during these public holidays, which begin on Friday till Monday, April 1, you can adopt our to-do list and maximise this break from work the Nigerian government has awarded you.

Clean your home

Good Friday represents the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, and the holiday begins right after you get home from work. You could decide to host your family and friends sometime during the holidays, but before you can do this, perform a total cleansing of your house, sweep underneath the sofa and the bedding, and clean the glass windows as you would have been unable to do this during the weekdays when you go to work and return home exhausted.

Organise a cookout

Everyone is busy and has different time schedules, but with the federal government announcing the public holidays, you can almost guarantee that your friends and family will be home. This is an excellent time to reach out to your loved ones and invite them over for a cookout to celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus. Prepare to host your family and friends, treating them to tasty meals and drinks as you create lovely memories.

Explore the outdoors with your family and friends

Every Friday, Ynaija suggests exciting places and events to visit for the weekend, and if you would prefer to spend the public holidays outside, you can check Ynaija for the places to visit this weekend.

Attend a church service

You can reconnect with your spirituality and religion by attending a church service to give thanks for the gift of life and the miracles God has performed in your life. The reason for the public holidays is to commemorate the crucifixion and rebirth of Jesus; hence, attending a church service is an excellent way to reconnect with God.

Attend a friend or family’s party

Cooking and hosting can be an ordeal, and if you would instead not do this, you can attend a friend or family’s house party to celebrate the holidays. Reacquaint yourself with the family and create a stronger bond during Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Recuperate your mind and body energy

Take this break as a perfect opportunity to rest and create some tasks you have had on your mind as you attempt to complete them. Learn a new recipe, catch up on your sleep, check up on your friends and family by calling them, read a book or catch up on a TV series.

Go shopping for groceries

It’s the start of a new month, so you will soon resume the tedious lifestyle of going to work. Prepare your mind for this as you create your monthly budget and spend some money on groceries, which will last you the month.