Here’s How Your Favourite Celebs Shut Down Veekee James’ Wedding Party

Award-winning celebrity fashion designer Victoria James (Veekee James) celebrated her wedding to her husband, Femi Atere.

The wedding was the talk of the town as nearly all influencers, film stars, and entrepreneurs were in attendance, dressed in unique and gobsmacking attire that left us in awe.

Nigerian traditional fashion is a thing to behold, and Veekee James’ wedding was the battlefield to display peak fashion styling amongst Nigerian celebrities. From Tomike, Kie Kie, Enioluwa,. and many more, here are some of the celebrities whose outfits left us shocked at Veekee James’ wedding.