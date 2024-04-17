Here’s what Nigerians are saying about Funmilayo Ransome Kuti Biopic Set to Be Released On May 17.

Funmilayo Ransome Kuti film

Nigerians have been anticipating Funmilayo Ransome Kuti’s (FRK) Biopic since renowned filmmaker Bolanle Austen Peters announced its production.

Though the film has been in production for months, no one was certain of its release date, nor was the film’s poster available for Nigerians till recently.

Bolanle Peters strives to tell the story of the activist, mother of legendary Afro singer Femi Kuti, and the first woman ever to drive a car in Nigeria.

A fascinating tale to be retold through BAP productions, FRK’s film poster and date of release was announced to be on May 17 in all cinemas nationwide.

The film was initially set for release on the popular streaming service Prime Video. However, the production company changed its plans and has arranged for it to be released in all cinemas nationwide.

Announcing the news on X (formerly Twitter) with the movie’s poster sparked a discussion as people wondered why the poster’s design did not focus more on the film’s star but rather on another character in the movie who sat on a throne.

Funmilayo Ransome Kuti

Nigerians have critiqued the aim of the poster, claiming it was misleading as FRK was placed behind the man despite the film being about her.

Since the discussions concerning the poster took a wrong turn from what was expected by the film’s producers, a new poster has been created and devoid of the previous controversial graphics.

The Funmilayo Ransome Kuti biography stars Iyimide Ayo-Olumoko, Joke Silva, Kehinde Bankole, Ibrahim Suleiman, Patrick Diabuah, Keppy Ekpeyoung, Prince Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Adunni Ade, Shawn Faqua, Adebayo Salami, and Omowunmi Dada.

