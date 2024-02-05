Here’s What Our Beloved Nigerian Artists Wore To The 2024 66th Grammy Award Show

Although our Nigerian celebrities did not take home any award from the 66th Grammy Awards show, they remained all smiles as they cheered for the winners on the Award night.

They paved the way for Nigerians and other African artists to dream big and receive the global recognition they deserve in the entertainment world.

With the exclusion of Nigerian rapper Olamide at the Crypto.com Arena, where the Grammy Award Show was held, Ayra Starr, Davido, Burna Boy and Asake were in attendance, with Burna Boy performing his hit songs with Brandy and 21 Savage.

The artists dressed big and stunned us with their fits in what would be their first Grammy nomination, with the exclusion of Burna Boy, who has had ten nominations with one win at the Grammys.

Here are the artists that attended the 66th Grammy Award Show