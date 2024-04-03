Here’s What We Know About The Budding Sensational Artist ‘Taves’

Slowly taking the world by storm, Nigerian singer Toluwanimi Aluko, also known as “Taves,” is the latest celebrity in the entertainment industry.

The singer-songwriter hails from Port Harcourt and Ibadan, where he started his music career, serenading his fans and audience with covers of songs he’d learned to perfect with his melodic vocals.

He shared his musical icons, listing the artists whom he believed influenced his musical career to be Asa, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Wande Coal, and more.

With a talent as excellent as his, it was only a matter of time before Taves got recognised by one of the big record label owners in the Nigerian music entertainment world.

Fortunately, not long after Taves began his music career, another male vocalist in the industry, BNXN (Buju), saw the potential in the budding artist and chose to sign him.

Taves soon released his debut single called “Eleyele” under the ‘To Your Ears’ record label owned by BNXN. His latest songs, Bodija and Folake, have captured the hearts of Nigerians as the songs are appearing on TikTok, Instagram reels and many more platforms.

Taves is one artist to watch out for, as the budding artist has all it takes to become one of the highest artists in the country at a time when young artists like Rema and Ayra Starr have secured their names in international media, receiving awards and multiple nominations.