Homecoming’s Marketing Art Takes The Cake For Announcement Of Its Upcoming Festival

Homecoming festival marketing art

Homecoming Festival has announced its date and performance list for the duration of the event, with an exciting marketing campaign that will blow your mind.

Homecoming Festival, founded by Grace Ladoja, is one of Nigeria’s favourite musical festivals. It invites thousands of fans and partygoers to a spot as they celebrate Afrobeats alongside their favourite artists.

The 2024 Homecoming Festival will begin on March 27 and extend until April 1. An awesome list of artists will perform on the stage in front of thousands of Nigerians.

The festival took to Instagram to announce the performers’ list, and the design shocked all interested parties. It showcased the names of nearly all the participating artists in famous Nigerian logos and brands.

People have praised this unique marketing art, as it is a different style rarely used by creative designers in media. The marketing team at the Homecoming Festival has been asked to take their accolades for performing marvellously and catching the attention of everyone who gazes upon the design.

The rooster of the 2024 Homecoming Festival includes OdumoduBlvck, Bloody Civilian, YKB, Raebel, Qing Madi, Kold AF, Shallipopi, Taves, Yarden, Zlatan, and more.

The Homecoming marketing art mimics designs of known brands like Milo, Chicken Republic, MTN, Nigerian Football Club, Fanta, Knorr, Coca Cola, Fan Ice, Indomie, Trace Tv, CloseUp, and more.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 23, 2024

Top 5 Podcasts of The Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, who are updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 22, 2024

Events To Attend In Lagos This Weekend

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 20, 2024

Three Nigerian Gospel Artists Who Recently Tied The Knot

The internet was agog to hear about the weddings of these three Nigerian gospel artists who have led so many ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 19, 2024

Tyla Heats The Dancefloor With Travis Scott In “Water” Remix Music Video

In preparation for her debut album, expected this weekend, South African Grammy Award winner Tyla released the remix music video ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 18, 2024

Nigeria to Build Africa’s First Purpose Entertainment Arena

Persianas Group and Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority have partnered with Live Nation and Oak View Group to build the continent’s ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 18, 2024

Weekend Recap | Fireboy, Justin Timberlake, Shade Ladipo, Queen, Wizkid

Iconic singer Justin Timberlake features Fireboy on his latest album Former NSYNC band member and iconic American singer and actor ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail