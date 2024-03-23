Homecoming’s Marketing Art Takes The Cake For Announcement Of Its Upcoming Festival

Homecoming Festival has announced its date and performance list for the duration of the event, with an exciting marketing campaign that will blow your mind.

Homecoming Festival, founded by Grace Ladoja, is one of Nigeria’s favourite musical festivals. It invites thousands of fans and partygoers to a spot as they celebrate Afrobeats alongside their favourite artists.

The 2024 Homecoming Festival will begin on March 27 and extend until April 1. An awesome list of artists will perform on the stage in front of thousands of Nigerians.

The festival took to Instagram to announce the performers’ list, and the design shocked all interested parties. It showcased the names of nearly all the participating artists in famous Nigerian logos and brands.

People have praised this unique marketing art, as it is a different style rarely used by creative designers in media. The marketing team at the Homecoming Festival has been asked to take their accolades for performing marvellously and catching the attention of everyone who gazes upon the design.

The rooster of the 2024 Homecoming Festival includes OdumoduBlvck, Bloody Civilian, YKB, Raebel, Qing Madi, Kold AF, Shallipopi, Taves, Yarden, Zlatan, and more.

The Homecoming marketing art mimics designs of known brands like Milo, Chicken Republic, MTN, Nigerian Football Club, Fanta, Knorr, Coca Cola, Fan Ice, Indomie, Trace Tv, CloseUp, and more.