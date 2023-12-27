How Funke Akindele Created the Highest 2023 Box Office Movie In Nigeria

2023 was a largely successful year for the Nigerian movie industry. There were so many recorded successes this year as well as well as failures.

However, these Nollywood movies only have good tales to tell about their film production and how the audience—Nigerian and international—loved the stories told through the excellent scriptwriting and acting skills of the cast.

2023 is a year to be celebrated mainly by the Nigerian entertainment industry as not only the movie world has risen to such recognisable heights but also the music industry as Asake, Olamide, Ayra, Burna Boy, and Davido have become Grammy nominees.

Nollywood has witnessed exponential growth this year from Netflix’s The Black Book’s movie, which was streamed worldwide, as far as South Korea.

In celebration of Funke Akindele’s ₦400 million box office mark, here are the highest box office movies 2023.

Orisa

Odunlade Adekola excels in this self-produced film titled “Orisa”. The film was released in July 2023, and although it had Barbie and Oppenheimer to contend against in the cinemas, it raked in ₦27.6 million in its opening week, and after screening across cinemas around the country, it had a shopping amount of ₦127.89 million

Merry Men 3

Ay Makun and the cast return for another hit blockbuster of their franchise movie “Merry Men”. Following in the footsteps of the first two parts, Merry Men 3 which was released in Octover 2023 earned a large opening week, seating it as one of the highest box office movies in 2023. The film earned ₦117.83 million after screening across the nation with ₦100 million gained within four weeks in the cinemas.

Kesari

Proving that Nigerian epic films are indeed one of the best genres in the movie industry, Kesari opened the week with a ground-breaking record in August 25. The movie received ₦41.8 million in two weeks of its debut and by the end of the eleventh week, it had recorded ₦78.1 million.

Something Like Gold

Sandra Okunzuwa takes the reins on what is to be her first cinema production, driving it to a nationwide success in theatres across Nigeria. Something Like Gold grossed over ₦60.1 million as at December 3. The romantic film was released in September 2023.

The Kujus Again

The Kujus Again made its appearance in the cinemas in April 2023 and ₦19 million during its opening weekend, closing at ₦53.5 million. The comedy-drama was directed by Biodun Stephen.

A Tribe Called Judah

Funke Akindele’s A Tribe in Judah recently crossed the ₦400 million box office mark, making it the highest-grossing film in 2023. The film achieved this feat in just 12 days since it was released in the cinemas. A Tribe Called Judah secured over ₦122 million in the box office during the opening weekend.