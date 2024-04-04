How To Check Steam Gift Card Balance

Steam gift card is one of the best gift cards you can have in Nigeria. So, if you’ve ever been gifted a Steam gift card, I can assure you the giver cares about you.

Steam gift card can be used to make payments for items on Steam or traded for cash on gift card trading platforms in Nigeria. Regardless of what usage you decide for your Steam gift card, checking the balance on your Steam gift card is always recommended.

You don’t know how to do that? Don’t worry; I will explore the step-by-step guide to check Steam gift card balance in this article. Before that, let’s first look at how Steam gift cards work.

How Does the Steam Gift Card Work?

Steam gift cards are mostly purchased by or gifted to online gamers. You can redeem Steam gift card on Steam to buy games, software, hardware, and other content. Steam gift card needs to be activated before you can successfully use it for purchase.

To redeem your Steam gift card, you will need to create an account with Steam. Go to Account Details and click on “Add Funds To Your Steam Account.” Click “Redeem Steam Wallet Code”, enter your gift card number and tap the continue button.

You can purchase Steam gift card at the brand’s physical and online store. You can also buy Steam gift card on trading platforms in Nigeria like Nosh.

How To Check Your Steam Gift Card Balance? – Three Methods

There are 3 major ways you can use to check the balance on a Steam gift card. Let’s look at them:

Through Steam Website

Visit the Steam website. Scroll to the top right corner of the screen and sign in. Create an account if you are a new user. Tap on your username and click Account Details. Click the Manage Steam Wallet button. Your current Steam gift card balance will be displayed.

Through Steam Mobile App

Download and install the Steam app on your device. Sign in with your account name and password. Click on the menu icon and select Account Details. Tap on “Gift Card Balance” and the current balance will be revealed.

Through Steam Client

Launch the Steam client on your PC. Click on Store from the top menu. Tap on Account Details at the top-left corner of the screen. Select Payment Methods. Click on the View button beside “Steam Wallet” Your current gift card balance will be shown.

What To Do After a Steam Gift Card Balance Check?

If you are based in Nigeria, it makes sense to turn the gift card into money. With the Nosh app, you can securely sell Steam gift card for cash. Simply get the app on PlayStore or AppStore and create an account. You can start trading gift cards immediately for free.

Steam gift cards can be used to buy your favorite games. You also have the option to gift out the Steam gift card to a friend or loved one.

Conclusion

In summary, it is advisable to always check Steam gift card balance before initiating any purchase or trade. With the 3 methods explored in this post, checking Steam gift card balance should be a piece of cake for you now. If you are choosing to trade Steam gift card after a balance check, ensure to trade with a reputable platform. Nosh got you covered.