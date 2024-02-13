How To Have The Perfect Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is around the corner; we can smell the love in the air, the gifts, the food, and the excitement for those who have chosen to celebrate the day of love with their cherished ones.

Ynaija! celebrates love, and on February 14, we expect to see the streets flowing with cute couples, red balloons, red wines, and chocolates.

However, if you have no idea what to do for your special loved one this Valentine’s Day, we have a list of things you can do this Valentine’s Day so you don’t get the cold shoulders from your lovers on February 14.

Here are the things you could do on this year’s Valentine’s Day

Restaurants

This Valentine’s Day, take your time out to check the list of restaurants we have highlighted and pick a pleasant restaurant that suits your partner’s taste and take their tastebuds on a journey of a lifetime.

Baecation

Escape the reality for a day or a week with your lover at a resort, a hotel, or a beach house. This is an exciting moment for lovers whose love language is quality time. A baecation consists of you and your lover as you shut off the world from your love bubble.

Cinema

Love shines through in the dark, and this Valentine’s Day, you can pick a movie to watch in a cinema and hold hands in the cold dark as you enjoy your film with your popcorn and goodies.

House party

If you would rather spend a special day with your friends and their lovers, this is a great way to keep your friends in the loop and check on them as you each show off your lovers.

Gifting

Gifting is an act of service that should not only be enjoyed on Valentine’s Day but on this day, you are allowed to go all out for your partner as you prepare a package tuned to their liking and preference. Surprise them with sentimental and fun gifts that you know they would fancy.

Gaming

This is only great for active and competitive partners who do not mind going to an arcade and playing games for the fun of it. If you have such a partner, you can choose the various games in Lagos state, from paintballs to archery, arcades and many more.

Double Dates

Spend Valentine’s Day with your lover, your best friend and their lover on a double date. Since Valentine’s Day is all about love and showing it to those who matter the most to you, going on double dates is one of the most thoughtful things to do as you establish a bond between your lover and the others present.

Picnic date

Like something from a romance movie, you can decide to plan a surprise picnic date for your lover. It is sunny and hot, making it excellent weather for an outdoor picnic with your loved one. Lay the mat and arrange the detectable goodies as you share a wonderful memory with your lover.

Sip and Paint

You can test your partner’s artistry skills by taking them to a sip-and-paint event. You can sip the sweetest or most expensive wine as you both laugh away at your paintings and make jokes along the way.

Beach

The beach around this time would be calm, making it an ideal venue to spend your Valentine’s Day. You can dine at the beach as you watch the serene view and the rise and fall of the waves against the shore.