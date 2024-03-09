Hubert Ogunde’s Son Is The Hottest Thing In Nollywood Today

Chief Hubert Adedeji Ogunde’s legacy continues to live on in the Nigerian film industry as the legendary actor and playwright passed down the talent in his family, leading his son, Owobo Ogunde, into the entertainment industry and garnering more praises and accomplishments for his family’s name.

Hubert Ogunde was a respectable and recognised actor in the early 1900s; the man was an actor, singer, playwright, and theatre manager known for founding the first contemporary theatrical company in Nigeria.

Seeing such a legacy left behind by his father, Owobo Ogunde decided to follow in his father’s footsteps, and his natural-born talents could be seen on the screen when he played an outstanding role in the Netflix series ‘Anikulapo: Rise of the Sceptre’.

Aside from the facial features passed down by his father, Owobo seemed to have received his acting skills, which he honed to perfection judging by his role in the sequel of the 2022 movie ‘Anikulapo’.

Although Owobo Ogunde is not the first of Chief Hubert’s children to grace the screen, as the late actor had ten wives, Owobo’s skills and uniqueness in Anikulapo have catapulted him into the Nollywood film industry.

Since the death of Chief Hubert Ogunde in the 1990s, his theatrical company has been solely run by his family.