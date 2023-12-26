IATA Confirms Foreign Airlines Could Leave Nigeria Due To Trapped Funds | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

EFCC interrogates Buhari’s ministers over ₦187 billion fraud

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

EFCC interrogates Buhari’s ministers over ₦187 billion fraud

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a few of the ex-president’s ministers who are suspects of being linked with ₦187 billion fraud.

James Okwete, a contractor, was recently arrested by EFCC to answer his crimes involving an alleged ₦37 billion laundering scheme with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs under the command of Sadiya Umar-Farouk.

While investigating, the EFCC discovered that ₦37 billion had been transferred from the government’s account into 38 different accounts connected to James Okwete.

“It is not only Umar-Farouk that we are investigating. Three other former ministers are also under probe. They were allegedly involved in graft to the tune of ₦150bn,’’ an insider in the EFCC said.

IATA confirms foreign airlines could leave Nigeria due to trapped funds

The International Airport Transport Authority (IATA) has confirmed that foreign airlines like British Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, and others would likely leave the Nigerian airline market due to the trapped funds.

The IATA disclosed that if much isn’t done to remedy this ill-treatment, foreign airlines would be seen exiting the country.

Naira falls to ₦1,233/$ in the black market

The Nigerian market dropped in value in the parallel (black) market during the holiday season as it fell to ₦1,233 against the US dollar.

As of December 25, the Bureau De Change operators recorded that naira was traded at this rate in the black market. They claimed to purchase the dollar at ₦1,228 and sold it at ₦1,233.

According to a BDC operator, the currencies traded at ₦1,220/$ last week; however, they rose barely a week later.

Meanwhile, the naira appreciated a little on the official market as it traded for ₦885/$ from its ₦889/$ last Thursday.

South Africa invites Nigerian professionals to relocate and work

South Africa has listed eight professionals in high demand within the country as it seeks Nigerians who can fill these roles.

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, revealed in an interview that the country was severely lacking in some specific areas of the profession, and he disclosed that the government was willing to welcome immigrants with these needed skills as it could grant them visas.

The listed professions are information technology, arts and media, design, marketing, engineering, medical and health, financial sectors, and business and management.

“One of the alternatives of deploying these skills in the labour market is to source them from foreign nationals,” Nxesi said.

Federal workers lament unpay as Christmas holiday begins

Civilian workers have complained about not receiving their salaries as they celebrate Christmas.

Civil servants complained that this was unfair as most of them had no savings and were relying on their salaries before celebrating Christmas festivities. However, they were disappointed by the federal government, which was yet to pay.

Sources revealed that only civil servants in money-generating government agencies received their December salaries, while the rest didn’t.