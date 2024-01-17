Ibadan Explosion Raises Deep Concerns Across the Country as Details Emerge | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Naira depreciates to ₦1,300, a staggering new low

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The Nigerian currency (Naira) has depreciated to a staggering new low as it trades at ₦1,315/$ in the black market.

This shocks the Abuja Bureau De Change operators, who have confessed to selling dollars for ₦1,300 or ₦1,280 as it remains in high demand by the people.

According to the FMDQ, the naira is traded at ₦878/$ in the official market.

The Nigerian Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) asked the Assistant General Manager of Skyway Handling Company (SAHCO), Olajide Kafidipe and other employees to appear before the Federal High Court on the grounds of drug trafficking.

The NDLEA accused Olajide Kafidipe of four counts of conspiracy, unlawful importation and possession of 1,440.90 kg of Tramadol before Justice Deinde Dipeolu.

According to Abu Ibrahim, the drug traffickers had conspired among themselves to move the tramadol via the SAHCO Import Shed.

Shell, one of Nigeria’s household-name oil companies, announced that it would sell its Nigerian onshore affiliate firm, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), to its buyer, Renaissance.

Shell announced on its official website on January 16, revealing that the “completion of the transaction is subject to approvals by the Federal Government of Nigeria and other conditions.”

When asked about its staff and if they would still retain their jobs, Shell responded that all SPDC’s staff will remain gainfully employed by the company as it transitions to a new owner.

The residents of Ibadan, Oyo State, are in a fit of panic as an unknown blast went off around the Bodija area, shocking those residing in the vicinity.

While the cause of the explosion has been explained by the State’s governor, Seyi Makinde, he revealed that the cause of the blast was illegal miner’s explosives, and the incident had left casualties with reportedly ten dead and 15 hospitalised. However, the governor said two had died, with 77 injured.

There were several calls for help as buildings and properties were destroyed. The people are debating whether it was a bomb attack or a gas leak last night.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has uncovered 83 illegal refineries in Niger Delta within a week.

The NNPCL disclosed this discovery on its social media X page, sharing its progress on the war against oil theft in the country.

The agency stated that it also found 15 unlawful pipeline connections within the same timeframe.

“In the past week, 15 illegal pipeline connections and 83 illegal refineries have been uncovered in the Niger Delta,” the NNPCL said.