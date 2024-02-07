“If it ever comes to laying down my life, literally, I’ll give it for this person.”– Aproko Doctor.

Aproko Doctor

The most famous doctor in Nigeria shares an interesting story about his journey from riches to poverty as a child. He took the story even deeper when he shared how he battled with a brain tumor and how he found love in the most amazing way. Chinonso Egemba, popularly called Aproko Doctor, answered some pertinent questions on the popular WithChude show, and it got Nigerians talking about love, fear, healing, and restoration.

Aproko Doctor
Aproko Doctor on #WithChude

Here are seven key things I learned from this incredible doctor:

  1. Aproko Doctor said, “The fear of failure pushes me to work hard, but at the same time, it could make you burn the candle at both ends.” Failure was never an option for him and that should never e an option. It’s either you win or you win. Just keep the focus and determination all day long.
  2. He was introduced to the popular tout at an early stage, but Aproko Doctor made a decision, which was also fueled by his mother’s sensitivity, to never mingle with those guys and avoid them at all costs because he had a goal and he wouldn’t want to lose focus.
  3. “Never say it’s over until it’s actually over.” This saying resonated powerfully with Aproko Doctor. It answers the question of never allowing failure to have its course or ever giving up on anything. This is definitely for the strong-willed people.
  4. Unwanted situations arise, and there is almost nothing you can do about them, but there is a will in every person to write their own story the way they want it to go. Just like Aproko Doctor said, of all the plans he had for himself, a brain tumor was never part of the plan, but he made a choice not to give up.
  5. Love comes in different ways, but true love never hides itself, even in the dark. Aproko Doctor found love, and he said if he has to lay down his life for love, he would gladly do so. Oh, what love.

To watch the full episode

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Damilola January 31, 2024

Failing in 5 different businesses, Odun Eweniyi reveals the success of Piggvest on #WithChude.

In this deeply resonant conversation, Odun Eweniyi opens up about her unwavering convictions regarding feminism, Beyoncé, her involvement in the ...

Damilola January 13, 2024

The three things I learned from Olugbenga’s rape case.

A medical doctor at the University College Hospital in Ibadan cheated on his wife. He described it as a mistake ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka October 26, 2023

Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation &Digital Economy Launches 3MTT Learning Community in Partnership with IHS Nigeria

October 23, 2023, Abuja: In support of the recently launched Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Initiative, the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy has today ...

YNaija September 15, 2023

Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6+ Movies/Series You Need to See This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

YNaija September 11, 2023

Weekend recap: In Case You Missed It

Here are the incidents that happened around Africa over the weekend. Tinubu visits Abu Dhabi shortly after G20 Summit After ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka September 5, 2023

NLC  Strike | This is what it means for Nigerians.

  On September 1, the NLC announced it would be going on a two-day warning strike due to the inflation ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail