“If it ever comes to laying down my life, literally, I’ll give it for this person.”– Aproko Doctor.

The most famous doctor in Nigeria shares an interesting story about his journey from riches to poverty as a child. He took the story even deeper when he shared how he battled with a brain tumor and how he found love in the most amazing way. Chinonso Egemba, popularly called Aproko Doctor, answered some pertinent questions on the popular WithChude show, and it got Nigerians talking about love, fear, healing, and restoration.

Aproko Doctor on #WithChude

Here are seven key things I learned from this incredible doctor:

Aproko Doctor said, “The fear of failure pushes me to work hard, but at the same time, it could make you burn the candle at both ends.” Failure was never an option for him and that should never e an option. It’s either you win or you win. Just keep the focus and determination all day long. He was introduced to the popular tout at an early stage, but Aproko Doctor made a decision, which was also fueled by his mother’s sensitivity, to never mingle with those guys and avoid them at all costs because he had a goal and he wouldn’t want to lose focus. “Never say it’s over until it’s actually over.” This saying resonated powerfully with Aproko Doctor. It answers the question of never allowing failure to have its course or ever giving up on anything. This is definitely for the strong-willed people. Unwanted situations arise, and there is almost nothing you can do about them, but there is a will in every person to write their own story the way they want it to go. Just like Aproko Doctor said, of all the plans he had for himself, a brain tumor was never part of the plan, but he made a choice not to give up. Love comes in different ways, but true love never hides itself, even in the dark. Aproko Doctor found love, and he said if he has to lay down his life for love, he would gladly do so. Oh, what love.

