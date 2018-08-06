In Edo, Obaseki is promoting economic prosperity

In a bid to promote economic stability and human prosperity, Edo governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki has directed a 40 percent reduction in levy paid by market women in the state to ease their business. This directive means market women are expected to pay the sum of three thousand naira only as against the previous five thousand naira.

Obaseki’s decision is a timely one considering the poor state of the economy which has led to the increase in the price of goods which has further reduced the purchasing power of consumers.

It is instructive that other states in the country take a cue from Obaseki by implementing economic friendly policies and not harsh ones. A few years ago, two new generation banks and some companies closed down in Ekiti due to obnoxious tax policies of the state government. After all efforts to engage the state government failed, they had to close down their businesses resulting in loss of jobs among other economic imbalances. The situation is almost the same in Lagos, a state renowned for its multiple taxation policies.

State governors should take a cue from Obaseki by reviewing taxes and levies imposed on citizens in line with the state of the economy.