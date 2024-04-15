Incase You Missed It, Here’s A Recap Of All That Happened Over The Weekend | Davido, Tems, Wizkid, EFCC, Bobrisky

Tems delivers powerful performance at Coachella, calls upon Wizkid and Justin Bieber

Tems delivers powerful performance at Coachella, calls upon Wizkid and Justin Bieber

All hell broke loose last night at Coachella when Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems took the stage to perform some of her hit songs, including ‘Essence’ to which she invited Wizkid and Justin Bieber to perform alongside her.

The 2024 Coachella began this weekend, consisting of thousands of music fans worldwide who have come to experience their favourite artists performing their greatest hits on the Coachella stage.

Tems surprised thousands of fans at Coachella this weekend by inviting Wizkid and Justin Bieber, as the two artists were not on the roster of artists to perform at the 2024 Coachella.

Blackface accuses Shallipopi of copying his music

Nigerian singer Ahmedu Obiabo, popularly known as ‘Blackface’, has accused the trending Gen-Z artist Shallipopi of copying his sound.

Blackface took to Instagram to reveal this shocking scandal by playing a snippet of his song ‘Enemy Plan Enemy Fail’ and then compared it with Shallipopi’s ‘ASAP’ track from his latest album “Shakespopi”.

Blackface has previously accused other Nigerian artists of copying his music; he called out Olamide and Wizkid for having very similar sounds to his and queries if Nigerian artists would be incapable of making music if they did not sample his songs.

EFCC on the lookout for other celebrities who abused the naira after Bobrisky sentence

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced that it would go against all celebrities found guilty of abusing the country’s currency (naira).

The EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, disclosed that some Nigerian celebrities were interrogated.

After making an example of media socialite Bobrisky, these celebrities would also face the exact charges as Bobrisky, who was sentenced to six months in prison without an option of a fine.

Davido caught in an alleged cheating scandal with American woman

A screenshot of an iPhone home screen went viral when Nigerians realised it was a picture of Nigerian singer David Adeleke (Davido) with an American woman despite being married to his wife and mother of his newborn babies, Chioma.

Fans of Davido and Nigerians attacked the African American woman who claimed not to have anything with Davido and had no idea that he was married.

The scandal took a whole turn when a video of Davido allegedly kneeling to beg for something also went viral. This has further soiled the artist’s name as people have urged him to do better for his wife Chioma, who has endured so much from the singer.