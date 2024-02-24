INEC Reveals Why iReV Failed to Function in the 2023 Presidential Election | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

ASUU laments maltreatment of lecturers and students by the Federal government

Delta State government seeks to restrict doctors and nurses from leaving the country

TUC slams NLC over strike, warns it may cause anarchy

INEC reveals why iReV failed to function in the 2023 presidential election

Senator Ned Nwoko demands the ban of the US dollar in Nigeria

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

ASUU laments maltreatment of lecturers and students by the Federal government

The Academic Staff Union of Universities opened up about the Nigerian government subjecting the lecturers and students to hardship.

Prof Adelaja Odukoya, the Zonal Coordinator of the Lagos zone of ASUU, stated that it was crucial to inform Nigerians of the events during the last nationwide strike.

“The government has persisted in inflicting misery on lecturers and students in Nigeria despite their sincere efforts to elevate our public universities to a global standard. ASUU is unfazed in its patriotic endeavours,” he said.

Delta State government seeks to restrict doctors and nurses from leaving the country

The Delta State government recently shared its plans to encourage the practice of medicine in Nigeria rather than seek a greener pasture.

Dr Isaac Akpoveta, the Director General of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission, shared the information, stating that there would be a significant upgrade to the facilities at all state-owned tertiary institutions, which would be available to all students with a yearly payment of 7,000.

“We have the resources, though there is a shortage of human resources for the health sector everywhere. Most of the doctors have gone abroad, but the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has made some policies that will make doctors and nurses trained to be retained.

TUC slams NLC over strike, warns it may cause anarchy

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has spoken up against the actions of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), claiming that it could put the country in a state of anarchy.

The NLC has planned to embark on a nationwide strike on February 27 and 28 against the recent increase in the cost of living, and the TUC has expressed its disapproval of such an act, stating that the country was currently too volatile for the NLC to consider going on strike.

INEC reveals why iReV failed to function in the 2023 presidential election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in charge of monitoring, conducting and reporting the results of elections held in Nigeria, finally revealed why the iReV could not function during the 2023 presidential election.

INEC stated that the result of the 2023 presidential election, which ruled Bola Tinubu as president of Nigeria, could not be viewed on the iReV due to an “HTTP error.”

Senator Ned Nwoko demands the ban of the US dollar in Nigeria

Shortly after announcing his opinion on granting gun licences to Nigerians for individual safety against the rising insecurity, Senator Ned Nwoko requested the ban of US dollars being used as a legal tender in Nigeria.

The Senator stated that was one efficient method of saving the Naira as he understood that it had been relegated while the dollar is a visible currency in the country.

He stressed that Nigeria would not be able to survive using two currencies, hence why foreign currency should be banned in the country.